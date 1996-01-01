Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: It's Game Day Gonzaga vs Saint Mary's

  1. Today, 08:15 AM #1
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,822

    Default It's Game Day Gonzaga vs Saint Mary's

    Good morning Zag fans. It's Game Day, the best day of the week. And this Game Day is going to be a really fun one because we're playing Saint Mary's. If you've been a Zag fan for awhile, say 20, 25 years, you know what a great rivalry this is with Saint Mary's. You KNOW about all the great things and great games that have made this such a great rivalry. And now that Saint Mary's has risen into the top 25 in the rankings of college teams, it makes this an even more special game. It's been a little while since our boys have played a top ranked team.

    So get your best Zag gear on, and get ready to rock and roll because it's going to get really crazy tonight. I know that the Kennel Club will be ready because they know about this rivalry. And that know that a rivalry of this kind creates the kind of passion that we'll see tonight from our student body. Oh yes!!! The Gonzaga student body knows how to rock and roll. And so do I. And so do the coaches. And so do some of the players. And we know that they will be ready. So I'll be getting ready to get ready all day long. Hope you're doing that too.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:02 AM #2
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Location
    not in Spokane
    Posts
    1,509

    Default

    The nice thing about game day Saturdays is there are other hoops earlier in the day to get me warmed up. By the tip of our game, I should already be well over the legal limit.
    I ZIGGED AND THEN I ZAGGED. LOST THE FREAKING ROAD MAP, AND YET SOMEHOW, SOMEWAY STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules