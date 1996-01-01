Thread: It's Game Day Gonzaga vs Saint Mary's

Good morning Zag fans. It's Game Day, the best day of the week. And this Game Day is going to be a really fun one because we're playing Saint Mary's. If you've been a Zag fan for awhile, say 20, 25 years, you know what a great rivalry this is with Saint Mary's. You KNOW about all the great things and great games that have made this such a great rivalry. And now that Saint Mary's has risen into the top 25 in the rankings of college teams, it makes this an even more special game. It's been a little while since our boys have played a top ranked team.
So get your best Zag gear on, and get ready to rock and roll because it's going to get really crazy tonight. I know that the Kennel Club will be ready because they know about this rivalry. And that know that a rivalry of this kind creates the kind of passion that we'll see tonight from our student body. Oh yes!!! The Gonzaga student body knows how to rock and roll. And so do I. And so do the coaches. And so do some of the players. And we know that they will be ready. So I'll be getting ready to get ready all day long. Hope you're doing that too.
Go Zags!!!