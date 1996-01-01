Mwaura Takes Third Against Pros at Lilac Grand Prix

to beat out Craig Novak and Felix Wammetsberger in the race, which the Oregon Track Club's Jake Heyward won with a facility record time of 7:48.83. Brooks Beasts' David Ribich took second with a time of 8:00.58.Described as "the west coast's world class indoor meet,", featuring professional races ranging from the 600m to the Distance Medley Relay. Mwaura ran the fastest indoor 3000m in program history two weeks ago at the Washington Invitational  that 7:54.50 time in Seattle stands as the 23rd-fastest in NCAA DI indoor so far this season."There will be some time to be disappointed. That's life; that's sports! James will bounce back! That's James Mwaura!"Live Results and Live Streaming options are linked on GoZags.com. Follow @ZagRunning on Instagram and Twitter for live updates.