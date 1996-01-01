Mwaura Takes Third Against Pros at Lilac Grand Prix
Two Zags Crack Program Top Ten in the Mile
Racing against professional competition at the first-ever Lilac Grand Prix at The Podium, James Mwaura placed 3rd in the men's 3000m meet Friday night.
Mwaura crossed the finish line in 8:03.04
to beat out Craig Novak and Felix Wammetsberger in the race, which the Oregon Track Club's Jake Heyward won with a facility record time of 7:48.83. Brooks Beasts' David Ribich took second with a time of 8:00.58. The Gonzaga junior was the only attached collegiate runner in the race, facing off against Olympians, record holders and professionals.
Described as "the west coast's world class indoor meet," the Lilac Grand Prix was the first of its kind to be hosted in Spokane
, featuring professional races ranging from the 600m to the Distance Medley Relay. Mwaura ran the fastest indoor 3000m in program history two weeks ago at the Washington Invitational that 7:54.50 time in Seattle stands as the 23rd-fastest in NCAA DI indoor so far this season.
"James ran bold, " said GU men's head coach Pat Tyson. "He went deep in the well running the first mile like a pro in 4:12!
"There will be some time to be disappointed. That's life; that's sports! James will bounce back! That's James Mwaura!"
Zag women make more history in the Mile
Brittney Hansen (Fourth, 4:58.77) and Kate Donaldson (Sixth, 5:03.46) finished with the fourth- and tenth-fastest mile times in program history in the women's Open Mile, with Makenna Edwards (5:06.57) making it three Zags with personal bests in the race.
GU men's and women's cross country continue racing in both the Whitworth Invitational at The Podium and the Husky Classic at Dempsey Indoor in Seattle, Wash. tomorrow.
Live Results and Live Streaming options are linked on GoZags.com. Follow @ZagRunning on Instagram and Twitter for live updates.