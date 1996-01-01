Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: "Gonzaga ... is simply the best and most consistent program in America."

  Today, 07:44 AM #1
    GoZags
    GoZags
    GoZags is online now Super Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    University Place, WA (aka Chambers Bay)
    Posts
    5,483

    Default "Gonzaga ... is simply the best and most consistent program in America."

    I kinda like what Joe Lunardi has to say in this morning's Bracketology update.

    http://www.espn.com/mens-college-bas...l/bracketology

    For the first time since Thanksgiving, Gonzaga is back atop the seed list as our No. 1 overall team. The Bulldogs began the season there, of course, and spent the entirety of the 2020-21 campaign in that position before losing to Baylor in the NCAA championship game. Counting the lost 2020 tournament, this will be the fourth consecutive No. 1 seed for the Zags, and their fifth in six years. Mark Few & Co. have reached at least the second weekend since 2014. Gonzaga is neither underachieving nor overachieving. This is simply the best and most consistent program in America.

    To be continued . Fr Tony Lehman, SJ
    -
    Some cherry picked stats

    Most NCAA TOURNAMENT wins since 2015
    Gonzaga 20, Nova 17, UNC 16, Duke 15, Kentucky 13, Michigan 13, Virginia 11, Baylor 9
    -----
    Most FINAL FOUR wins since 2017
    UNC 2, Nova 2, Virginia 2, Baylor 2, Gonzaga 2, Michigan 1, TexasTech 1, Kentucky 0, Duke 0, Kansas 0
  Today, 07:46 AM #2
    bdmiller7
    bdmiller7 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Posts
    1,439

    Default

    He still had BYU as the last team in, playing UNC in the opening round.
  Today, 08:14 AM #3
    zagzilla
    zagzilla is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Seattle
    Posts
    1,889

    Default

    USF last bye and BYU last in. No room for any losses down the stretch for these two. A loss before the WCC semis will be fatal to their bids

    ZZ
  Today, 08:21 AM #4
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Martin Centre Mad Man is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Apr 2009
    Location
    Moms Basement
    Posts
    8,236

    Default

    Michigan beat Purdue, last night, and is up to 30 in the NET rankings. Lunardi had the Wolverines on the outside if this bracket. I suspect that they just knocked BYU out of the last spot.
    Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
  Today, 08:28 AM #5
    scrooner's Avatar
    scrooner
    scrooner is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    2,292

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Martin Centre Mad Man
    Michigan beat Purdue, last night, and is up to 30 in the NET rankings. Lunardi had the Wolverines on the outside if this bracket. I suspect that they just knocked BYU out of the last spot.
    For all the complaining that P6 fans do about GU and our conference, their teams have more opportunities to do things like this. With sheer randomness and volume of games against higher-ranked teams, you can catch one or two of them on a bad night and make your way in.
