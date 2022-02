Originally Posted by LongIslandZagFan Originally Posted by

Short window... next up for the Zags, The Gaels of Saint Mary's. SMC is coming in 4-1 in their last 5 and 8-2 over the last 10. They took an L against Santa Clara after just breaking the top 25. They seemingly took those frustrations out on San Diego, beating them by 29. Will the Gaels come in with something to prove and upset the Zags or will the Zags assert their dominance?



What are you expecting to see on Saturday? Hoping to see? Thoughts? Predictions?



Have at it boys and girls!