Lady Zags vs. Lady Broncos
Well, it was another double-digit victory against a 0.500 team, away from home that anybody who did not watch the game, will think was a solid victory for Gonzaga. So, the game should not hurt our NCAA seeding which currently is the last team that does not have to participate in a play-in game.
However, Gonzaga Wbb has a lot to work on, if they want to make it to the tournament.
Once again, CLF pulled one of her fantastic halftime speeches out and it resulted in the Lady Zags giving up 23 points to Santa Clara in the 3rd quarter. At least in the last 4 minutes of the 3rd quarter, the Lady Zags decided to find the basket and make the 3rd quarter only look respectably poor (23-16). An 11-point lead at half was whittled down to 4 at the start of the 4th quarter. Ok coach, you going to fix this or are we fans in for a season of wondering if or when the Lady Zags are going to pick it up in the 4th quarter. Stanford (1st game) WSU, Cal State Davis, and BYU all had 3rd and 4th quarter melt downs that resulted in losses, which could have (and in several cases) should have been wins. Not to mention the numerous games that Gonzaga has won after throwing away the 3rd quarter. This is on you Coach.
Questionable substitutions. Why, why was Bree put on guarding VanAllen? It does not take a rocket scientist to see Bree does not have (at least not yet) the foot speed to stay anywhere close to VanAllen (the WCC's leading scorer). A crossover dribble, drive right past Bree to the hoop. In only 6 minutes, Bree had 3 personnel fouls. Thankfully, she did not have any turnovers today, but was a real close a couple of times. Maybe put Bree at the #3 where she does not have to bring up the ball, run the offense or guard a guard. Just saying, maybe she could earn some more playing time.
First quarter Melody took it right to the hoop and immediately got 2 fouls on Wiehl and took 6 foul shots. MK only took 2 fouls shots the rest of the game. The entire Zag Wbb quit taking the ball to the hoop in the 2nd and 3rd quarter. Why? We had lots of offensive rebounds when we took it to the hoop. As soon as we went outside, the offensive rebounds stopped.
Anna had 3 personal fouls to go with her 4 turnovers. All 3 fouls were offensive fouls for an illegal pick. It is halfway, thru February and you are a senior, do you know how to set a pick without moving your feet? Your turn-around jumper looked so good in the last game. That shot is their every time down the court if you would get closer to the basket and not bring the ball down. We need better, or YE needs more PT. We cannot keep turning the ball over due to really dumb errors.
Santa Clara's 1st 4 baskets were lay-ups with the Zag help defense simply getting there too late or refusing to stop the ball handler. When 3 people dive into the key to provide help defense, you absolutely have to stop the ball handler, because there are now 2 other people wide open. Gonzaga had 7 (Yes 7) blocks tonight. MK had 1, AV had 2 and YE had 4 blocks tonight. Great Job defending under the basket Zags, but the ball handler should never have gotten there in the first place.
Really, other than the first 2/3's of the 3rd quarter, the Lady Zags did all right. Nothing spectacular, but what they have been doing all year. The high scoring Broncos were held to 55 points, which is the Lady Zag average points given up per game. Santa Clara only shot 36.4% overall and 30% from 3 for the second best 3-point shooting team in the WCC.
Zags only had 13 turnovers while Santa Clara had 16 t/os (but only 9 after the 1st quarter). Gonzaga won the rebounding battle 36 to 29 against the 2nd best rebounding team in the WCC, but again, most of this advantage was gotten in the 1st quarter. Need to keep it up for 4 quarters ladies.
The Zags win. In the words of Chris Bermen, the last several games, the lady zags have been rumbl'in, bumbl'in and stumbl'in to the finish line. Fortunately, usually with the point lead. Tonight, was another one of those games. A "W" away from the kennel.
Onward to the rematch with USF in the City by the Bay. Keep hoping the Lady Zags will get back to looking like they did in late November.
ZagDad
