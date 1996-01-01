Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Gonzaga vs Pacific Post Game thought and analysis

  Today, 08:05 PM #1
    Reborn
    Gonzaga vs Pacific Post Game thought and analysis

    Gonzaga 89
    Pacific 51

    Another good game by the Bulldogs. The win by 38 points. The amazing thing about the Zags is you just never know who is going to be the hot Zag. Tonight it was Bolton, especially in the second half when he scored 13 points. He led the Zags in scoring with 20. The Zags had 4 players in double figures: Bolton (20), Timme (15), Holmgren (15), Strawther (13) and Nembard had 10. It's pretty fantastic when all five of your starters are scoring in double figures. And this has happened quite a bit lately.

    The Zags shot 52% for the game from the field, and shot 39% from behind the 3 point line. I love it when we're hitting from behind the arch. They made 11 tonight. The Zags had another awesome defensive game as the held Pacific to 51 points on 31% shooting for the game and 18 % shooting on 3-21 from behind the arch.

    Looking forward to a great game Saturday against St Mary's. We've had to wait a long time before we play them this year. Kind of weird if you ask me.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!!
  Today, 08:19 PM #2
    SorenTodd45
    Default

    Was locked in for the entire first half (even though adult beverages were available). Quickly was offended by the CBS-SN guys thinking they know CBB like the way I do (sorry, I am not trying to sound special, but I have watched the sport since Kareem played, I am over 60, I won't be talked down to by those clowns).

    So basically, I lost focus in the 2nd half, and kicked the Zags game to the Chromebook (I pay for CBS-SN, so was authenticated), and put the Cats on the big screen. I am a hard core Zags fan, but am also a CBB fan and announcers are everything to me. When the Zags are not on, I pick and choose which games to watch solely on who is calling the game (sometimes, not always).

    This was a Quad 3 win at best, time to focus on the Gaels, a much better team.
    I ZIGGED AND THEN I ZAGGED.
