View Poll Results: BZ Bulldog of the Game

  • Nembhard

    0 0%

  • Bolton

    29 90.63%

  • Strawther

    1 3.13%

  • Holmgren

    1 3.13%

  • Timme

    1 3.13%

  • Someone else? Who?

    0 0%
Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game - Pacific

  Today, 08:01 PM #1
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Martin Centre Mad Man is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Apr 2009
    Location
    Moms Basement
    Posts
    8,232

    Default BZ Bulldog of the Game - Pacific

    Rasir Bolton leads all scorers with 20 points and fills the stat sheet with 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and a steal.

    Drew Timme had a double-double with 3 assists and 2 blocks.

    Who is tonight’s BZ Bulldog of the Game?


    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId/401371319
    Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
  Today, 08:07 PM #2
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Location
    not in Spokane
    Posts
    1,505

    Default

    Voted for Rasir, but I barely paid attention, as my second screen was on Fox Sports One. Factor in I was sauced, so fast forward me to Saturday? I wish the WCC played on Fri and Sun.
    I ZIGGED AND THEN I ZAGGED. LOST THE FREAKING ROAD MAP, AND YET SOMEHOW, SOMEWAY STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL.
  Today, 08:19 PM #3
    daskim
    daskim is offline Kennel Club
    Join Date
    Feb 2020
    Posts
    336

    Default

    Bolton. Incredible how skilled players excel when they get to pick their shots rather than being forced to shoot on a poor team like Iowa State last year. From 32% from 3s at Iowa State to 45% this year.
