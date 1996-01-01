Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game - Pacific

BZ Bulldog of the Game - Pacific
Rasir Bolton leads all scorers with 20 points and fills the stat sheet with 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and a steal.
Drew Timme had a double-double with 3 assists and 2 blocks.
Who is tonight’s BZ Bulldog of the Game?
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId/401371319
Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.