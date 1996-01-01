Thread: Unique Gonzaga Again

Originally Posted by RenoZag Originally Posted by

When Zags go on the road in conference they face hostile crowds, teams trying to knock King Kong off the skyscraper. Road wins in the WCC are typically hard fought and can be grind-it-out affairs. GU faces a variety of defenses, the occasional hot shooter, and sometimes calls that don't go their way. Those are the same stresses they face in the NCAA tournament. Is there a talent difference between the WCC regular and post-season opponents versus the NCAA tourney opposition? Probably. That's why GU's OOC pre-season scheduling is so important. It's Gonzaga's chance to enhance their resume.