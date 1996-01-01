Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: Unique Gonzaga Again

    Unique Gonzaga Again

    The P5 games in conference prepare those teams as understood by all

    The Zag thing is that it's outside all of that, also known by all.

    Recent talk here re. the type of games Zags get in conference, watching vs. Pacific right now

    There is no doubt we don't get the same tests as most P5s get annually amongst themselves, the path to developing the Zag teams is different. Few and co. do it differently because they are on this road, the WCC road. But recruiting? No problem National brand? No problem. Hated by the P 5s. No problem. Tournament success? No problem.

    Why does it work anyway? That's my question to the board. I have my ideas, on how the WCC is actually a full on advantage.

    Thoughts?

    RenoZag:

    When Zags go on the road in conference they face hostile crowds, teams trying to knock King Kong off the skyscraper. Road wins in the WCC are typically hard fought and can be grind-it-out affairs. GU faces a variety of defenses, the occasional hot shooter, and sometimes calls that don't go their way. Those are the same stresses they face in the NCAA tournament. Is there a talent difference between the WCC regular and post-season opponents versus the NCAA tourney opposition? Probably. That's why GU's OOC pre-season scheduling is so important. It's Gonzaga's chance to enhance their resume.
    Default

    Agree Reno.
    Here's another one: the WCC works for the Zags because guys who have gone P5 and had less than cool experiences and see that GU's teams can annually kick their P5 teams' butts are more than interested to check it out and for it
    zagfan08:

    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag:
    When Zags go on the road in conference they face hostile crowds, teams trying to knock King Kong off the skyscraper. Road wins in the WCC are typically hard fought and can be grind-it-out affairs. GU faces a variety of defenses, the occasional hot shooter, and sometimes calls that don't go their way. Those are the same stresses they face in the NCAA tournament. Is there a talent difference between the WCC regular and post-season opponents versus the NCAA tourney opposition? Probably. That's why GU's OOC pre-season scheduling is so important. It's Gonzaga's chance to enhance their resume.
    I could be wrong but I feel like Gonzaga used to face hostile crowds but that has diminished for the most part over the last few years because these schools have no chance. Really the biggest exception there being at BYU. Even SMC seems dialed down a notch compared to the peak several years ago.

    Part of that being Gonzaga takes the crowd out very early.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagfan08:
    I could be wrong but I feel like Gonzaga used to face hostile crowds but that has diminished for the most part over the last few years because these schools have no chance. Really the biggest exception there being at BYU. Even SMC seems dialed down a notch compared to the peak several years ago.

    Part of that being Gonzaga takes the crowd out very early.
    Agree it's been more diminished but it's still there. Covid put a weird spell on things too imo with that, for everyone. I used to hit War Memorial a lot, McKeon too and Moraga
    Default

    More WCC and recruiting, Zags play in the west time slot and play a sweet system that is fun to watch and even more fun to play while dominating. Less appreciated for sure without breaking through Few 32 with the tourny win vs. UCLA and all since. But all of that happened
    Default

    My last one without mentioning Few or the school or the program yet...there are so many more

    All the talent who want something not P5...come on down.

    Go Zags
