-
Game Thread: Pacific 02.10.2022
This is the Zags sole game against a somewhat surprising Pacific team. I expect Gonzaga to be the dominant team, but am interested to see what the Tigers bring.
Tip: 9:00 PM Eastern, 6:00 PM Pacific
TV: CBSSN
Stream: https://www.cbssports.com/cbs-sports-network/
Audio stream: https://thevarsitynetwork.com/audioa...sity-:oas-1503
Live stats: http://stats.statbroadcast.com/statmonitr/?id=377742
or https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId/401371319
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay
small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
________________________________
Foo
Time
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules