Thread: What happened to zags postponed games?

Zags won't be headed to Stockton this season. Time is running out on the LMU game. Don't know why they (GU) don't just do a back to back in LA next week. LMU knows they have little to no chance of beating us, even at Gersten. Are their NIT aspirations that high? At this rate they are lucky to make that 4th tier tourney (CBI?).
Originally Posted by mihalevich
Any word on whether zags are going to make up games at pacific and at LMU?
Or did they just conclude it’s not worth the trouble?
