Thread: What happened to zags postponed games?

    mihalevich
    Default What happened to zags postponed games?

    Any word on whether zags are going to make up games at pacific and at LMU?
    Or did they just conclude its not worth the trouble?
    http://guboards.spokesmanreview.com/...o-Contest-quot. "No contest" 2/1/2022

    Not sure if the @LMU game is the same status. . .
    Quote Originally Posted by mihalevich
    Any word on whether zags are going to make up games at pacific and at LMU?
    Or did they just conclude it’s not worth the trouble?
    As opposed to?
    mihalevich
    Thx for info
    Quote Originally Posted by mihalevich
    Any word on whether zags are going to make up games at pacific and at LMU?
    Or did they just conclude it’s not worth the trouble?
    Zags won't be headed to Stockton this season. Time is running out on the LMU game. Don't know why they (GU) don't just do a back to back in LA next week. LMU knows they have little to no chance of beating us, even at Gersten. Are their NIT aspirations that high? At this rate they are lucky to make that 4th tier tourney (CBI?).
