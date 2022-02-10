-
Other Games: THUR - 02. 10. 22
WCC
UOP @ GON - 6:00 - CBSSN
USD @ SMC - 6:00 - WCCN / NBC SPORTS BAY AREA / BALLY SPORTS WEST
BYU @ LMU - 8:00 - ESPNU
PEP @ USF - 8:00 - WCCN
TOP 25 / Others
#7 Duke @ Clemson - 5:00 - ACCN
#3 Purdue @ Michigan - 6:00 - ESPN
#4 Arizona @ WSU - 6:00 - FS1
Stanford @ Oregon - 6:00 - ESPN2
Ariz State @ Washington - 8:00 - FS1
Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...20210/group/50
Have a fine day. Be careful out there.
