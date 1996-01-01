Thread: Tommy Lloyd comes home (sort of)

Results 1 to 3 of 3

  Today, 04:13 PM
    509er
    At WSU tomorrow night.

    Sean Miller used to like to stay in Spokane when they played in Pullman. They’d stay at the Davenport and practice at the Warehouse (and maybe GU?). Not sure if Tommy will do the same.

    WSU has won 5straight and Arizona is rolling. Not a great matchup for the Cougs unless Dishon Jackson is back (6’10”- 250) to eat up some minutes and fouls on the Zona bigs.

    Arizona is coming off a weekend vs the LA schools and a Monday makeup game vs ASU so they may be due for a bit of a let down and WSU is desperate for a quad 1 win to go with a top 40 Net and KenPom ranking. Should be a good watch.
  Today, 04:15 PM
    zagdontzig's Avatar
    zagdontzig
    Arizona wins this match up going away.
    Go Zags!!!
  Today, 04:56 PM
    bdmiller7
    WSU up to 30 on KenPom now. This could be a tougher game than most would expect.
