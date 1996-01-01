According to the report, the Canadian guard will sign a 2.5-year contract until the summer of 2024. The total value of the whole contract is 6 million US dollars.It was the first reported on the BasketNews' URBONUS podcast that CSKA improved an offer for Kevin Pangos in recent weeks.A 28-year-old Canadian point guard turned down the CSKA Moscow offer last summer."For us, he would be ideal," CSKA president Andrey Vatutin told in an interview to BasketNews this season. "He's a game-changer for any EuroLeague team."