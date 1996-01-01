According to the report, the Canadian guard will sign a 2.5-year contract until the summer of 2024. The total value of the whole contract is 6 million US dollars.
It was the first reported on the BasketNews' URBONUS podcast that CSKA improved an offer for Kevin Pangos in recent weeks.
A 28-year-old Canadian point guard turned down the CSKA Moscow offer last summer.
"For us, he would be ideal," CSKA president Andrey Vatutin told in an interview to BasketNews this season. "He's a game-changer for any EuroLeague team."