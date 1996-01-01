-
Net rankings and NCAA field of 68
Using the current NET rankings and projecting the field of 68 for March Madness, there are 32 automatic qualifiers. Strictly using NET rankings the remaining 36 teams go up to ranking number 48. WCC schools and their current ranking are, Gonzaga 1, St. Marys 22, USF 41, BYU 46, and Santa Clara 67. Not a lot of room for bad loses. This also doesnt take into consideration the stolen bids in conference tournaments which happens every year. Also still 3-4 weeks of games, so rankings will fluctuate. Point being there still is small room for 4 WCC schools in the tournament. Another interesting outcome strictly going by the rankings, Big 12, would only get 6 bids, with their 6th team at number48. big 10 get 8, Big East 6, SEC 7, PAC 12, ACC and MWC each with 4.
