Thread: The "Improved" WCC is nothing but smoke & mirrors

Despite all the hype at the beginning of the year that this year's WCC roster would finally prove to be a good league recent results have proven otherwise:
- The boys are currently owning the largest margin of victory over conference opponents in history
- BYU's 4 game losing streak has slid them directly onto the bubble
- USF's Q4 HOME loss to Portland has all but ended their tournament hopes
- St. Mary's short-lived stint in the Top 25 came to an immediate end at Santa Clara last night and further salt will be rubbed in that wound after they get hammered by 30 by the boys on Sat
- LMU was a trendy preseason pick for #4 and to sneak into the field; that ain't happenin', capt'n
The WCC, minus Gonzaga, is reverting back to the mean. This is as good as this conference will ever get.