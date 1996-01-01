Thread: The "Improved" WCC is nothing but smoke & mirrors

Originally Posted by SorenTodd45 Originally Posted by

Oh, ye of little faith. If the Fighting Sobratos go 5-1 in their remaining six games, that gives them a 24-7 record. Just one more win in Vegas should bump them off the bubble. A lot depends on how many P12 teams get in; that conference could have bid thieves.



Agree with everything else though. One more loss for the Boo Hoo Cougars and it's on to the NIT. St Mary's is in better shape with a #20 KenPom, but hasn't played GU yet. Would obviously behoove them to not drop any other games.



I still think 3 WCC teams get in, even if GU runs the reg season table and takes both games in Vegas.