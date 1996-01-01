Results 1 to 9 of 9

Thread: The "Improved" WCC is nothing but smoke & mirrors

  1. Today, 07:40 AM #1
    strikenowhere
    strikenowhere is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    1,850

    Default The "Improved" WCC is nothing but smoke & mirrors

    Despite all the hype at the beginning of the year that this year's WCC roster would finally prove to be a good league recent results have proven otherwise:

    • The boys are currently owning the largest margin of victory over conference opponents in history
    • BYU's 4 game losing streak has slid them directly onto the bubble
    • USF's Q4 HOME loss to Portland has all but ended their tournament hopes
    • St. Mary's short-lived stint in the Top 25 came to an immediate end at Santa Clara last night and further salt will be rubbed in that wound after they get hammered by 30 by the boys on Sat
    • LMU was a trendy preseason pick for #4 and to sneak into the field; that ain't happenin', capt'n


    The WCC, minus Gonzaga, is reverting back to the mean. This is as good as this conference will ever get.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:02 AM #2
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Location
    not in Spokane
    Posts
    1,489

    Default

    USF's Q4 HOME loss to Portland has all but ended their tournament hopes
    Oh, ye of little faith. If the Fighting Sobratos go 5-1 in their remaining six games, that gives them a 24-7 record. Just one more win in Vegas should bump them off the bubble. A lot depends on how many P12 teams get in; that conference could have bid thieves.

    Agree with everything else though. One more loss for the Boo Hoo Cougars and it's on to the NIT. St Mary's is in better shape with a #20 KenPom, but hasn't played GU yet. Would obviously behoove them to not drop any other games.

    I still think 3 WCC teams get in, even if GU runs the reg season table and takes both games in Vegas.
    I ZIGGED AND THEN I ZAGGED. LOST THE FREAKING ROAD MAP, AND YET SOMEHOW, SOMEWAY STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:07 AM #3
    strikenowhere
    strikenowhere is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    1,850

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by SorenTodd45 View Post
    Oh, ye of little faith. If the Fighting Sobratos go 5-1 in their remaining six games, that gives them a 24-7 record. Just one more win in Vegas should bump them off the bubble. A lot depends on how many P12 teams get in; that conference could have bid thieves.

    Agree with everything else though. One more loss for the Boo Hoo Cougars and it's on to the NIT. St Mary's is in better shape with a #20 KenPom, but hasn't played GU yet. Would obviously behoove them to not drop any other games.

    I still think 3 WCC teams get in, even if GU runs the reg season table and takes both games in Vegas.
    The Dons have games at Santa Clara, San Diego, & St. Mary's and host the Zags. I have a hard time seeing them going 5-1 in that stretch with those games needing to be played.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:09 AM #4
    gu03alum's Avatar
    gu03alum
    gu03alum is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Western Washington
    Posts
    16,932

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by strikenowhere View Post
    Despite all the hype at the beginning of the year that this year's WCC roster would finally prove to be a good league recent results have proven otherwise:

    • The boys are currently owning the largest margin of victory over conference opponents in history
    • BYU's 4 game losing streak has slid them directly onto the bubble
    • USF's Q4 HOME loss to Portland has all but ended their tournament hopes
    • St. Mary's short-lived stint in the Top 25 came to an immediate end at Santa Clara last night and further salt will be rubbed in that wound after they get hammered by 30 by the boys on Sat
    • LMU was a trendy preseason pick for #4 and to sneak into the field; that ain't happenin', capt'n


    The WCC, minus Gonzaga, is reverting back to the mean. This is as good as this conference will ever get.
    Auburn plant
    Bring back the OCC
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 08:13 AM #5
    strikenowhere
    strikenowhere is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    1,850

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by gu03alum View Post
    Auburn plant
    Lol definitely not. Just trying to point out that the WCC has peaked and to expect anything more out of it, especially after BYU departs, is wishful thinking.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 08:19 AM #6
    GoZags's Avatar
    GoZags
    GoZags is online now Super Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    University Place, WA (aka Chambers Bay)
    Posts
    5,481

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by strikenowhere View Post
    Lol definitely not. Just trying to point out that the WCC has peaked and to expect anything more out of it, especially after BYU departs, is wishful thinking.
    The league currently has half it's members (5) in the Top 64 of KenPom and Top 67 in NET. There are also zero members at 280 or above ....

    Sorry if you find that unimpressive as the WCC is currently at it's all time high. Ever.

    To be continued . Fr Tony Lehman, SJ
    -
    Some cherry picked stats

    Most NCAA TOURNAMENT wins since 2015
    Gonzaga 20, Nova 17, UNC 16, Duke 15, Kentucky 13, Michigan 13, Virginia 11, Baylor 9
    -----
    Most FINAL FOUR wins since 2017
    UNC 2, Nova 2, Virginia 2, Baylor 2, Gonzaga 2, Michigan 1, TexasTech 1, Kentucky 0, Duke 0, Kansas 0
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 08:27 AM #7
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    3,955

    Default

    disagree completely with this post.

    USF, Saint Mary's, BYU and Santa Clara are all tournament level teams. If Santa Clara didnt lose Vrankic for so long due to mono, they would be considered probably the second best team in the league. They are very talented and I still think have an outside chance at the tournament.

    Portland is very improved. Credit to Shantay Lagans. They have been competitive almost verse everybody, and its only a matter of time before they are in the top half of the WCC. LMU has been very dissappointing.

    GU, SMC and a third of BYU, Santa Clara or USF will get in. the 4th and 5th team out will be close I imagine as well.

    Having 5 teams near the tournament is digression? I think not
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 08:28 AM #8
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    3,955

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by GoZags View Post
    The league currently has half it's members (5) in the Top 64 of KenPom and Top 67 in NET. There are also zero members at 280 or above ....

    Sorry if you find that unimpressive as the WCC is currently at it's all time high. Ever.
    Agree completely. Sorry i responded before I read this. The WCC is at an all time high right now.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 08:44 AM #9
    bdmiller7
    bdmiller7 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Posts
    1,429

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by GoZags View Post
    The league currently has half it's members (5) in the Top 64 of KenPom and Top 67 in NET. There are also zero members at 280 or above ....

    Sorry if you find that unimpressive as the WCC is currently at it's all time high. Ever.
    Bingo. Getting better every year. The Santa Clara road game is Quad 1. Can’t ask for much more out of the 5th best team in the conference according to NET. I think the GU teams of the last couple years would blow out some past GU teams by 30 also.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules