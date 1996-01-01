-
WCC Tourney TV Info Press Release
LAS VEGAS, Nev. The West Coast Conference recently announced the TV schedule for the University Credit Union WCC Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments, held March 3-8 at the Orleans Arena. The event will feature 10 men's and 10 women's teams battling for the conference title and the accompanying automatic berth into the NCAA Championship. The WCC Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments have been held in Las Vegas since 2009.
The early-round men's and women's games will be televised on a package of regional sports networks and BYUtv. The regional networks include NBC Sports Bay Area or NBC Sports California in Northern California, Root Sports Northwest in the Pacific Northwest and Bally Sports West or Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports San Diego serving San Diego and Southern California. The package of regional sports networks and BYUtv will have live coverage of the first eight games of the women's tournament, leading into Tuesday's championship contest. Check the WCC Men's and Women's Basketball Tournament Central page here, for which regional sports networks will televise each game.
ESPN will begin its coverage with the two men's quarterfinal games on Saturday, March 5, carrying those two games on ESPN2. On Monday, March 7, the first semifinal will be on ESPN, and the second semifinal game will be aired on ESPN2. On Tuesday, March 8, the championship contest will be carried by ESPN at 6 p.m. PT. The women's championship game at 1 p.m. on Tuesday will be on ESPNU.
The WCC has identical hybrid brackets for the men's and women's fields that emphasize regular-season results by providing byes until the semifinals for the #1 and #2 seeds. The #3 and #4 seeds enter the bracket in the quarterfinals. The #5 and #6 seeds play first in the second round on March 4. For more information on the tournament, check out www.wccsports.com.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules