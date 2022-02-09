-
Other Games: WED - 02. 09. 22
Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...20209/group/50
4:00
#6 Houston @ SMU - ESPN2
#16 Ohio State @ Rutgers - BTN
#25 Xavier @ Seton Hall - FS1
Louisville @ Notre Dame - ESPNU
#10 Baylor @ Kansas State 5:00 - BIG12/ESPN+
Alabama @ Ole Miss - 5:30 - SECN
6:00
#9 Texas Tech @ Oklahoma - ESPNU
#19 Tenn @ Mis'ppi State - ESPN2
GTown @ DePaul - FS1
Pitt @ FSU - ACCN
Loyola-CHI @ Bradley - CBSSN
Cal @ Oregon St - 8:00 - ESPNU
Be careful out there.
