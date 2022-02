Originally Posted by jazzdelmar Originally Posted by

Television ratings for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing are off to a hideous start.



According to Variety, “NBC Sports says 16 million viewers tuned in to watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony across multiple platforms on Friday, a new record low for the event since NBCUniversal began broadcasting the Olympics in 1988.



That number is down 43% compared to the 28.3 million viewers that watched the PyeongChang Winter Olympics opening ceremony in February 2018.”