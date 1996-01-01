Thread: Some WCC Stats...

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    with the monster game at byu, chet is now leading the wcc in 4 major stats:

    field goal % (0.642)
    3pt fg % (0.463)
    rebounds per game (9.2)
    blocks per game (3.4)

    pretty crazy that he's leading the league in both 2 point and 3 point fg%...willing to bet that's never been done before.
    he's also up to #6 in the league in scoring 14.7ppg (timme is #3 at 17.6ppg)
    nembhard is leading the wcc in assists at 5.3apg

    but what is really cool is that there are 6 players in the wcc with better than 2:1 assist to turnover ratio
    4 of them are zags

    andrew 2.92
    rasir 2.19
    nolan 2.06
    anton 2.00

    keyshawn justice of scu leads the league at 3.15
    pierre cockrell of pacific only other guy at 2.07
