Other Games: TUE - 02. 08. 22
Decent match-ups this afternoon.
UNC @ Clemson - 3:00 - ACCN
#18 Marquette @ #24 UConn - 3:30 - FS1
4:00
#1 Auburn @ Arkansas - ESPN2 - Razorbacks have won 8 straight and are 13 -1 at home.
#5 Kentucky @ So. Carolina - ESPN
#14 Wisconsin @ #17 Michigan St - BTN
OK State @ TCU - ESPNU
LSU @ TAMU - SECN
SYR @ BC - 5:00 - ACCN
#15 Villanova @ SJU - 5:30 - FS1
6:00
#13 Illinois @ #3 Purdue - ESPN - Premiere Big Men on display
Wich St @ UCF - ESPNU
Butler @ Creighton - CBSSN
Michigan @ Penn St - ESPN2
Indiana @ NW - BTN
WCC
UOP @ #21 USC - 7:00 - PAC12
Portland @ USF - 7:00 - WCCN
#22 SMC @ SCU - 8:00 - ESPNU - Broncos need a win to stay in "at large" consideration
#12 UCLA @ Stanford - 8:00 - ESPN2
Be careful out there.
