Thread: Chet Sweeps WCC Weekly Awards (2/6/22)

-
Chet Sweeps WCC Weekly Awards (2/6/22)
SAN MATEO, Calif. Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren swept WCC weekly honors, garnering Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week accolades. This marks the second time this season a mens basketball player swept the weekly awards (BYU's Fousseyni Traore on Dec. 27).
#WCCSPORTS PLAYER OF THE WEEK CHET HOLMGREN, FR., C GONZAGA
Holmgren posted back-to-back 20-point performances in the Gonzaga wins this week - 23 points at San Diego and 20 points during Gonzagas 90-57 win at BYU. Also against the Cougars, he notched a career-best 17 rebounds, along with a season-high tying six assists and five blocks, becoming the fifth Division I player since 2010 to assemble at least 20 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and five blocks in a game. He posted 12 boards at USD, giving him double-doubles in each contest. The Minnesota native has posted 20 points in four of Gonzagas last five games. This is Holmgrens first Player of the Week honor this season, and his ninth WCC weekly award. This is also the Zags fourth Player of the Week honor this season.
Also Nominated: Yauhen Massalski, San Francisco; Keshawn Justice, Santa Clara; Alex Ducas, Saint Marys; Jeremiah Bailey, Pacific; Alex Barcello, BYU; Maxwell Lewis, Pepperdine
#WCCSPORTS FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK CHET HOLMGREN, FR., C GONZAGA
Holmgren posted back-to-back 20-point performances in the Gonzaga wins this week - 23 points at San Diego and 20 points during Gonzagas 90-57 win at BYU. Also against the Cougars, he notched a career-best 17 rebounds, along with a season-high tying six assists and five blocks, becoming the fifth Division I player since 2010 to assemble at least 20 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and five blocks in a game. He posted 12 boards at USD, giving him double-doubles in each contest. The Minnesota native has posted 20 points in four of Gonzagas last five games. This is Holmgrens eighth Freshman of the Week accolade, and also the second time this season he has earned the honor four consecutive weeks.
Also Nominated: Maxwell Lewis, Pepperdine; Atiki Ally Atiki, BYU
-
2021-22 #WCCSPORTS Men’s Basketball Player of the Week
November 15: Drew Timme, Gonzaga
November 22: Alex Barcello, BYU
November 29: Dan Fotu, Saint Mary’s
December 6: Jamaree Bouyea, San Francisco
December 13: Jamaree Bouyea, San Francisco
December 20: Andrew Nembhard, Gonzaga
December 27: Fousseyni Traore, BYU
January 3: Logan Johnson, Saint Mary’s
January 11: Yauhen Massalski, San Francisco
January 16: Drew Timme, Gonzaga
January 24: Alex Ducas, Saint Mary’s
January 31: Matthias Tass, Saint Mary’s
February 7: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
2021-22 #WCCSPORTS Men’s Basketball Freshman of the Week
November 15: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
November 22: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
November 29: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
December 6: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
December 13: Houston Mallette, Pepperdine
December 20: Mike Mitchell Jr., Pepperdine
December 27: Fousseyni Traore, BYU
January 3: Nolan Hickman, Gonzaga
January 11: Fousseyni Traore, BYU
January 16: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
January 24: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga and Fousseyni Traore, BYU
January 31: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
February 7: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
-
Chet also named the Lute Olson National POW by College Insider, Inc.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules