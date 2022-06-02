Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Chet Sweeps WCC Weekly Awards (2/6/22)

  Today, 12:18 PM #1
    Default Chet Sweeps WCC Weekly Awards (2/6/22)

    SAN MATEO, Calif.  Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren swept WCC weekly honors, garnering Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week accolades. This marks the second time this season a mens basketball player swept the weekly awards (BYU's Fousseyni Traore on Dec. 27).

    #WCCSPORTS PLAYER OF THE WEEK  CHET HOLMGREN, FR., C  GONZAGA
    Holmgren posted back-to-back 20-point performances in the Gonzaga wins this week - 23 points at San Diego and 20 points during Gonzagas 90-57 win at BYU. Also against the Cougars, he notched a career-best 17 rebounds, along with a season-high tying six assists and five blocks, becoming the fifth Division I player since 2010 to assemble at least 20 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and five blocks in a game. He posted 12 boards at USD, giving him double-doubles in each contest. The Minnesota native has posted 20 points in four of Gonzagas last five games. This is Holmgrens first Player of the Week honor this season, and his ninth WCC weekly award. This is also the Zags fourth Player of the Week honor this season.

    Also Nominated: Yauhen Massalski, San Francisco; Keshawn Justice, Santa Clara; Alex Ducas, Saint Marys; Jeremiah Bailey, Pacific; Alex Barcello, BYU; Maxwell Lewis, Pepperdine

    #WCCSPORTS FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK  CHET HOLMGREN, FR., C  GONZAGA
    Holmgren posted back-to-back 20-point performances in the Gonzaga wins this week - 23 points at San Diego and 20 points during Gonzagas 90-57 win at BYU. Also against the Cougars, he notched a career-best 17 rebounds, along with a season-high tying six assists and five blocks, becoming the fifth Division I player since 2010 to assemble at least 20 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and five blocks in a game. He posted 12 boards at USD, giving him double-doubles in each contest. The Minnesota native has posted 20 points in four of Gonzagas last five games. This is Holmgrens eighth Freshman of the Week accolade, and also the second time this season he has earned the honor four consecutive weeks.

    Also Nominated: Maxwell Lewis, Pepperdine; Atiki Ally Atiki, BYU
  Today, 12:18 PM #2
    Default

    2021-22 #WCCSPORTS Men’s Basketball Player of the Week
    November 15: Drew Timme, Gonzaga
    November 22: Alex Barcello, BYU
    November 29: Dan Fotu, Saint Mary’s
    December 6: Jamaree Bouyea, San Francisco
    December 13: Jamaree Bouyea, San Francisco
    December 20: Andrew Nembhard, Gonzaga
    December 27: Fousseyni Traore, BYU
    January 3: Logan Johnson, Saint Mary’s
    January 11: Yauhen Massalski, San Francisco
    January 16: Drew Timme, Gonzaga
    January 24: Alex Ducas, Saint Mary’s
    January 31: Matthias Tass, Saint Mary’s
    February 7: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

    2021-22 #WCCSPORTS Men’s Basketball Freshman of the Week
    November 15: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
    November 22: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
    November 29: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
    December 6: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
    December 13: Houston Mallette, Pepperdine
    December 20: Mike Mitchell Jr., Pepperdine
    December 27: Fousseyni Traore, BYU
    January 3: Nolan Hickman, Gonzaga
    January 11: Fousseyni Traore, BYU
    January 16: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
    January 24: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga and Fousseyni Traore, BYU
    January 31: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
    February 7: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
  Today, 01:31 PM #3
    Default

    Chet also named the Lute Olson National POW by College Insider, Inc.
