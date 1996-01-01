Kentucky coach John Calipari clarified Monday that five-star prospect Shaedon Sharpe will not suit up for the Wildcats this season after graduating high school early and joining the UK program in January. Sharpe ranks as the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports, after his reclassification from the 2022 class.As Kentucky guards Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington dealt with injuries in recent weeks, speculation grew that perhaps Sharpe could be in the running for playing time, despite the fact that he only recently arrived on campus."After talking with Shaedon and his parents, we want to end all of the speculation by again saying that he will not play for us this season," Calipari posted on Twitter. "He is committed to bettering himself and our team in practice this year and being better prepared to lead us next season."