Thread: February 6 Polls ( Week 14 )

    Default February 6 Polls ( Week 14 )

    AP Top 25: https://apnews.com/article/sports-co...8adca0b8dfe695

    1. Auburn (48)
    2. Gonzaga (13)
    3. Purdue
    4. Arizona
    5. Kentucky
    6. Houston
    7. Duke
    8. Kansas
    9. Texas Tech
    10. Baylor

    USA Today Coaches Poll: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/rankings

    1. GON (18)
    2. AUB (14)
    3. PUR
    4. UK
    5. AZ
    6. DUKE
    7. HOU
    8, KU
    9. TX TECH
    10. BAY
    The GUB Resource Library: Links to: Stats, Blogs, Brackets, & More. . .

    They go to school. They do their homework. They shake hands. They say please and thank you. But once you throw that ball up, they will rip your heart out and watch you bleed. -- Jay Bilas
    Default

    I guess being one blown non-charge call away from a loss to a Q4 team affirms your grip on the #1 spot in the land? In the SEC its a hard-fought, tough win over a fellow Power 5 school while if the Zags struggled like Auburn did but won they would've dropped.
    Default

    Was just looking at KenPom and Auburn is actually closer to SMC than they are to GU on overall efficiency.
    Default

    Auburn doesn’t pass the #1 eye test
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by SunDevilGolfZag View Post
    Auburn doesn’t pass the #1 eye test
    Auburn DOES pass the lose vs the 8/9 test though
    Default

    I wasn't expecting any movement for GU or Auburn. UK is playing some good hoops right now and you could make the argument for them to jump ahead of Purdue and/or Arizona.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by strikenowhere View Post
    I guess being one blown non-charge call away from a loss to a Q4 team affirms your grip on the #1 spot in the land? In the SEC its a hard-fought, tough win over a fellow Power 5 school while if the Zags struggled like Auburn did but won they would've dropped.
    At this point, I hope Zags win out yet remain <#1 in the polls after WCC conference tourney just so they can have a chip on their shoulders heading into the Big Dance.
    Default

    Through Games Feb. 06 2022
    RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL CONFERENCE RECORD ROAD NEUTRAL HOME QUAD 1 QUAD 2 QUAD 3 QUAD 4
    1 1 Gonzaga WCC 19-2 3-0 3-2 13-0 5-2 2-0 1-0 11-0
    2 3 Houston AAC 20-2 5-1 3-1 12-0 2-2 4-0 7-0 7-0
    3 2 Arizona Pac-12 19-2 4-2 2-0 13-0 4-2 3-0 5-0 7-0
    4 4 Kentucky SEC 19-4 4-3 1-1 14-0 5-4 2-0 4-0 8-0
    5 5 Purdue Big Ten 20-3 4-2 4-0 12-1 6-2 4-1 3-0 7-0
    6 6 Villanova Big East 17-6 6-4 2-1 9-1 5-6 3-0 6-0 3-0
    7 7 Auburn SEC 22-1 7-0 3-1 12-0 7-1 5-0 7-0 3-0
    8 8 Kansas Big 12 19-3 5-1 3-1 11-1 8-2 4-1 5-0 2-0
    9 9 Baylor Big 12 19-4 5-2 3-0 11-2 7-3 4-1 2-0 6-0
    10 10 Duke ACC 19-3 4-2 2-0 13-1 5-1 2-2 6-0 6-0
    Default

    SMC is number 22.

    When we play them this weekend, it will be a ranked matchup.

    That’s a nice little surprise.
