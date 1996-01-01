Thread: Team Game

Team Game
I wanted to post some statistics that I think are amazing at this point of the year and shows we really are gelling as a TEAM
We have played 9 games against statistically stellar defense (top 30). Averaging 84 points per game
season average is 90 points per game
We still have 3 more regular season games against top 30 defenses
We have only one player in ONE category for individual top ten statistical ratings and that is Chet with blocks per game coming in at number. 7
.every other statistic we have NO individual player in top ten. YET
First in points per game as a team
First in FG% per game as a team
Third in Rebounds per game as a team
9th in blocks per game as a team
#2 adjusted offensive team per kenpom
#10 adjusted defensive team per kenpom
Clearly we have gelled as a team and each piece of the puzzle is stepping up when needed and contributing
