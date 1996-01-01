Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Team Game

  1. Today, 08:35 AM #1
    Hoopaholic's Avatar
    Hoopaholic
    Hoopaholic is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Lacrosse, Washington
    Posts
    8,194

    Default Team Game

    I wanted to post some statistics that I think are amazing at this point of the year and shows we really are gelling as a TEAM

    We have played 9 games against statistically stellar defense (top 30). Averaging 84 points per gameseason average is 90 points per game..
    We still have 3 more regular season games against top 30 defenses

    We have only one player in ONE category for individual top ten statistical ratings and that is Chet with blocks per game coming in at number. 7.every other statistic we have NO individual player in top ten. YET

    First in points per game as a team
    First in FG% per game as a team
    Third in Rebounds per game as a team
    9th in blocks per game as a team

    #2 adjusted offensive team per kenpom
    #10 adjusted defensive team per kenpom

    Clearly we have gelled as a team and each piece of the puzzle is stepping up when needed and contributing
    Basketball...The Toy Department of Life

    Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:45 AM #2
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    10,707

    Default

    Clearly we have gelled as a team and each piece of the puzzle is stepping up when needed and contributing.
    Nice to have the 8 man rotation by the first week in February.

    What is so impressive about this team is its unselfishness. Last night, Drew struggled in the first half, and deferred to Chet. First four minutes of the second half, they look for Drew, and he scored 8 quick points.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules