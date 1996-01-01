Thread: Julian Strawther

Originally Posted by bballbeachbum Originally Posted by

Seems to me he has taken that leap. he's imperfect and shows his youth at times but maturing right before our eyes. With all the other Zags blasting away he may be a little under the radar but wow what a game last night, and his development and confidence over the course of the season is fun to watch. Last night was a little of everything without forcing and right in tune with the team's concepts, again.



Lots of cool aspects to his game, so many to highlight, I'll spotlight one but please help me with others: his rebounding. 5 tonight and a battle every time from him. I love his weak side rebounding, those tough boards vs. 1 or 2 in a crowd. Reminds me of Steven how he battles there. Each win on those is huge.



He can do it all