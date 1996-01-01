Thread: Julian Strawther

Strawther has matured significantly over the course of the season. During the early games, he seemed to force a lot of difficult shots, and committed too many sloppy turnovers. His decision-making has improved. His passing has improved. He is a more patient player, but he still uses his speed and length to attack opposing defenses when the opportunity is there. He scores in a variety of ways, but rarely forces a bad shot or a bad pass anymore. Defensively, he has a rare combination of length and speed that allows him to guard any player on the floor. He can switch on screens to cover a point guard or bother a forward at the rim. He rebounds well, disrupts passing lanes, and blocks a lot of shots for a 6’7” wing.
He’ll probably be next year’s WCC Player of the Year.
Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.