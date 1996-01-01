Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Julian Strawther

    Default Julian Strawther

    Seems to me he has taken that leap. he's imperfect and shows his youth at times but maturing right before our eyes. With all the other Zags blasting away he may be a little under the radar but wow what a game last night, and his development and confidence over the course of the season is fun to watch. Last night was a little of everything without forcing and right in tune with the team's concepts, again.

    Lots of cool aspects to his game, so many to highlight, I'll spotlight one but please help me with others: his rebounding. 5 tonight and a battle every time from him. I love his weak side rebounding, those tough boards vs. 1 or 2 in a crowd. Reminds me of Steven how he battles there. Each win on those is huge.

    He can do it all
    He has been great all year. Rebounding, being an outside threat, finishing in transition.Defense has been better than I expected and making very few mistakes. Strawther’s play makes me super excited for Harris’ return. They were ranked about the same coming out of high school and played the same minutes as freshmen. It sounded like Harris was ready to make the same leap as Strawther coming into this season before the injury. If Harris has made this same jump having him back next year will be as good as getting just about any transfer guard you could hope for.
    Strawther has matured significantly over the course of the season. During the early games, he seemed to force a lot of difficult shots, and committed too many sloppy turnovers. His decision-making has improved. His passing has improved. He is a more patient player, but he still uses his speed and length to attack opposing defenses when the opportunity is there. He scores in a variety of ways, but rarely forces a bad shot or a bad pass anymore. Defensively, he has a rare combination of length and speed that allows him to guard any player on the floor. He can switch on screens to cover a point guard or bother a forward at the rim. He rebounds well, disrupts passing lanes, and blocks a lot of shots for a 6’7” wing.

    He’ll probably be next year’s WCC Player of the Year.
    Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
    An area he still needs to work on is his passing. Last couple of games, he's telegraphed a few passes that became turnovers, and a couple of passes that didn't have enough zip on them.
    I know, I'm being very picky, the rest of his game has been off the charts. Cutting down those turnovers will get worked out in due time.
