The remaining schedule for Auburn is split with four games at home and four on the road. In Auburn Arena, the Tigers should have a great chance at going 4-0. Away from home, four tricky matchups loom, starting with a trip to Fayetteville on Tuesday to face Arkansas (7-3 SEC), which has won eight straight games.Auburn needs to go at least 5-3 the rest of the way to secure its most regular-season wins (27) in program history, besting the 1998-99 team, which went 26-2 in the regular season and rose to what was previously the program's highest-ever ranking in the AP poll at No. 2.