Thread: GU @ BYU Press Coverage

If Dave Flemming and Sean Farnham have a vote, its pretty obvious they will be casting their Wooden Award ballot for Chet Holmgren. After all, they have just experienced the freshmans two greatest performances in about 48 hours. . .Holmgrens blocks moved him past Zach Collins and Austin Daye on the second-ranked Zags single-season list. He trails just Brandon Clarke. But its hard to judge just how many shots hes altered in his 21 games.The officiating trio that had a Pacific-12 Conference tinge  Chris Rastatter, Michael Greenstein and Deron White  spent a lot of time at the end of the half trying to decide if Hunter Sallis successful floater beat the buzzer. And that review, which they ultimately ruled had not, highlighted an issue with the replay rules.Sallis had attacked the left baseline, putting his attempt over Fousseyni Traore, who rose high but couldnt get the ball. He did, however, land directly on Sallis as the freshman was finishing the shot.Anyone watching the replay at home to see if the shot was good could see it. It was a foul. If someone had done the same thing out front on a 3-point shooter, there certainly would have been a whistle. Watching the replay, one has to wonder if the shot was ruled too late to allow an excuse for not assessing the foul.