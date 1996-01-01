Thread: GU @ BYU Press Coverage

PROVO, Utah The Marriott Center, filled with nearly 19,000 energetic fans, is one of the loudest venues in college basketball.
It was again Saturday night during pregame introductions, when BYU won the opening tip and for the first 75 seconds when the Cougars went on top 5-0.
Then No. 2 Gonzaga hit the mute button with one of its finest stretches of basketball this season, a lengthy, dominating performance at both ends of the court that generated a 90-57 rout and a rare opportunity for a largely stress-free evening on BYUs home court.
Gonzaga (19-2, 8-0 West Coast Conference) answered BYUs early lead with 12 unanswered points and that was just the beginning. The Zags added runs of 10-0, 9-3 and 7-0 that stretched their lead to 47-17 with 2 minutes left in the half.
In other words, a 47-12 surge over 16 minutes, 45 seconds.
I feel like sometimes getting that first punch in the mouth gets everybody going, gets everybody awake, sophomore wing Julian Strawther said. We knew we couldnt come down here and go down big with this crowd and atmosphere. We knew we had to fight back immediately.