Thread: GU @ BYU Press Coverage

    Default GU @ BYU Press Coverage

    From AP writer John Coon, via the Seattle Times:

    https://www.seattletimes.com/sports/...brigham-young/

    The freshman sensation finished with a season high in rebounds and matched his season best in assists. He scored at least 20 points for the fourth time in Gonzagas last five games.

    Thats Chet, Zags coach Mark Few said. He does a little bit of everything.

    Julian Strawther scored 19 points and Andrew Nembhard added 15 points and six steals for the Bulldogs (19-2, 8-0 West Coast Conference). Rasir Bolton and Drew Timme each finished with 13 points. Gonzaga shot 57% from the field in the first half on its way to a second dominant win over the Cougars this season.

    Gideon George scored 14 points to lead BYU (17-8, 5-5), and Seneca Knight added 13. Leading scorer Alex Barcello was held to nine on 4-of-14 shooting.

    The Cougars have failed to reach 60 points in back-to-back games.

    Were going to have to find some new creative answers, coach Mark Pope said. Weve got to reinvent ourselves a little bit. We can do some good things. We have some good players. Were going to have to try and find a little bit better way to do it.
    Default Jim Meehan Game Story

    https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...arly-rolls-to/

    PROVO, Utah  The Marriott Center, filled with nearly 19,000 energetic fans, is one of the loudest venues in college basketball.

    It was again Saturday night  during pregame introductions, when BYU won the opening tip and for the first 75 seconds when the Cougars went on top 5-0.

    Then No. 2 Gonzaga hit the mute button with one of its finest stretches of basketball this season, a lengthy, dominating performance at both ends of the court that generated a 90-57 rout and a rare opportunity for a largely stress-free evening on BYUs home court.

    Gonzaga (19-2, 8-0 West Coast Conference) answered BYUs early lead with 12 unanswered points  and that was just the beginning. The Zags added runs of 10-0, 9-3 and 7-0 that stretched their lead to 47-17 with 2 minutes left in the half.

    In other words, a 47-12 surge over 16 minutes, 45 seconds.

    I feel like sometimes getting that first punch in the mouth gets everybody going, gets everybody awake, sophomore wing Julian Strawther said. We knew we couldnt come down here and go down big with this crowd and atmosphere. We knew we had to fight back immediately.
    Default Vince Grippi: TV Take Feature

    https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...n-front-of-na/


    If Dave Flemming and Sean Farnham have a vote, its pretty obvious they will be casting their Wooden Award ballot for Chet Holmgren. After all, they have just experienced the freshmans two greatest performances in about 48 hours. . .

    Holmgrens blocks moved him past Zach Collins and Austin Daye on the second-ranked Zags single-season list. He trails just Brandon Clarke. But its hard to judge just how many shots hes altered in his 21 games.

    The officiating trio that had a Pacific-12 Conference tinge  Chris Rastatter, Michael Greenstein and Deron White  spent a lot of time at the end of the half trying to decide if Hunter Sallis successful floater beat the buzzer. And that review, which they ultimately ruled had not, highlighted an issue with the replay rules.

    Sallis had attacked the left baseline, putting his attempt over Fousseyni Traore, who rose high but couldnt get the ball. He did, however, land directly on Sallis as the freshman was finishing the shot.

    Anyone watching the replay at home to see if the shot was good could see it. It was a foul. If someone had done the same thing out front on a 3-point shooter, there certainly would have been a whistle. Watching the replay, one has to wonder if the shot was ruled too late to allow an excuse for not assessing the foul.
    Default Deseret News: GU hands BYU 4th Consecutive Loss in Dominating Fashion

    Long-time SLC Sportswriter Jeff Call's game story:

    https://www.deseret.com/2022/2/6/229...ars-basketball

    Theyre the best team in the country, said coach Mark Pope.

    BYUs loyal and loud student section, many of whom camped two nights outside the Marriott Center in anticipation of this matchup, didnt have a lot to cheer about on this night.

    The Cougars gave them some hope, scoring the first five points of the game. But that was followed by a 27-4 Zags run. And, at that point, the game was essentially over.

    In the end, Gonzaga eviscerated BYU 90-57 before a crowd of nearly 19,000.

    It marked the Zags 12 straight win overall and 29th consecutive West Coast Conference victory.
    BYU HC Mark Pope singled out the Slim Reaper:

    Hes pretty special. Hes the presumptive No. 1 pick in the NBA draft for a reason. And hes actually showing better than that, Pope said of Holmgren. Hes shooting 64% from the 3-point line. Hes owning all the space around the rim. It can be really frustrating getting downhill and then he cleans up all the mistakes  I think hes maybe a generational player in terms of how unique he is. Hes proving it every night now.
    Default Twitter Tidbits

    Via USBWA member and Slipper Still Fits contributor @Tuck Clarry:

    Chet Holmgren is now 2nd place in single-season blocks at Gonzaga with 71 (Clarke's record is 117).
    Daye held 2nd with 70 blocks in 34 games. Chet's played 22.
    Chet would need to average 3.35 blocks to a title game to break the record. His season average? 3.38 per game.

    @KenPom: (During the game)

    Chet is good.
    Limiting Gonzaga to one shot is not as good as it sounds

    @JonRothstein:

    America has run out of adjectives for Chet Holmgren. Has absolutely exploded. Gonzaga's has two All-Americans in the same front court. Not fair. Ask BYU. And the rest of the WCC.

    @slipperstillfit:

    Gonzaga beats KenPom #170 San Diego on the road by 30 points.

    College basketball Twitter: Play in a real conference.

    Auburn beats KenPom #202 Georgia on the road by two points.

    College basketball Twitter: Gonzaga needs to play in a real conference.

    @JustinReed99:

    Today:
    No. 1 Auburn beat KenPom's 200th-rated team by 2.
    No. 2 Gonzaga beat KenPom's 42nd-rated team by 33.
    No. 3 UCLA lost to KenPom's 139th-rated team by 3.

    @SKarrGO:

    Chet’s the first Gonzaga player with 20 points and 17 rebounds in a game since Sabonis put up 28 and 17 against Portland in 2016.

    @SethDavisHoops:

    Auburn is a great team having a great season that end with an NCAA title. But if Gonzaga came oh so close to losing to the teams ranked 148th and 215th in the NET, they would be deemed a fraud. Guess what: Winning is hard!
    Zags will remain my No. 1 team if they win at BYU.


    The GUB Resource Library: Links to: Stats, Blogs, Brackets, & More. . .

    They go to school. They do their homework. They shake hands. They say please and thank you. But once you throw that ball up, they will rip your heart out and watch you bleed. -- Jay Bilas
    Default

    The Slipper Still Fits Game Recap: https://www.slipperstillfits.com/gon...outs-byu-90-57

    What began as a wobble for the Cougars last weekend in California culminated with the Zags likely putting a nail in the coffin of BYU’s NCAA tournament aspirations. The Cougars weren’t expected to win this game when assessing their tournament credentials, but the Selection Committee also has eyes and were likely watching this game to see how BYU measured up against the conference’s gold standard. They did not make a strong case for themselves in the proverbial eye test. It’s also tough to make a convincing case that you should have a place in the tournament when you’ve lost four games in a row in the WCC. Sure, they’ve been shorthanded but they also look like a team that is completely lost on the floor.
    Default

    Gonzaga atop the KenPom rankings through Saturday's games: https://kenpom.com/

    KP Top 10:

    1. GU
    2. AZ
    3. UK
    4. HOU
    5. PUR
    6. BAY
    7. KU
    8. AUB
    9. DUKE
    10. NOVA
