Thread: One of these things is not like the other . . .

One of these things is not like the other . . .
Justin Reed
@JustinReed99
Today:
No. 1 Auburn beat KenPom's 200th-rated team by 2.
No. 2 Gonzaga beat KenPom's 42nd-rated team by 33.
No. 3 UCLA lost to KenPom's 139th-rated team by 3.
Am I the only one?
Am I the only one who thought Auburn's last layup followed an obvious charge? ESPNs analyst said great non- call but when you are out of control and run over a guy clearly established directly in front of you, outside the semi-circle, and get the game winning shot off because of it, I don't see how you don't make that call. I know a game has a hundred calls that can/could have made a difference (but I only saw one call)....and that call easily decided the game. s
