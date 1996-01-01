Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: One of these things is not like the other . . .

    Zaglaw
    Feb 2007
    Spokane
    Justin Reed
    @JustinReed99
    Today:

    No. 1 Auburn beat KenPom's 200th-rated team by 2.

    No. 2 Gonzaga beat KenPom's 42nd-rated team by 33.

    No. 3 UCLA lost to KenPom's 139th-rated team by 3.

    https://twitter.com/JustinReed99/sta...ceulXtsTiVDM-g
    3XaZag
    Dec 2007
    Northridge, Ca
    Am I the only one?

    Am I the only one who thought Auburn's last layup followed an obvious charge? ESPNs analyst said great non- call but when you are out of control and run over a guy clearly established directly in front of you, outside the semi-circle, and get the game winning shot off because of it, I don't see how you don't make that call. I know a game has a hundred calls that can/could have made a difference (but I only saw one call)....and that call easily decided the game. s
