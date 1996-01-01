Thread: Post game radio GU-BYU

-
Post game radio GU-BYU
Hudson/Morrison: Zags lead by as many as 38 on their way to 90-57. GU lead series 23-7. BYU came out on fire but a 47-18 run after that 5-0 lead put an end to things. There was nothing that BYU did scared the Zags. They held BYU to under 30% (29.6) shooting. Zags took away their belief early. George had 14 for BYU and Knight 13. 5 Zags in double Chet with 20, 17 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 blocks. Strawther 19, Nembhard 15, Timme and Bolton 13. Scarcello 9 under his average with 9 on 4-14. Zags with rebounds 46-37. The pep band continues to play but not much pep at the Marriott tonight. BYU started with that 5-0 lead but the Zags ran off a quick 12, and then it was 27-9 on a Holmgren throwdown. 2 minutes left in the first half it was 47-17,Morrsion and Hudson look at each other, like can you believe this. Nembhards line,15 points 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals. Zags just face guarded Scarcello all night. He never could get anything going. Watson chipped in with 8 points and 5 rebounds. Zags 18-22 from the free thrown line @ 81.8%. Zags 38% from three.
Michaelson: It was a magnificent night, but believe it or not our offensive efficiency. was not that great tonight but our defense was off the charts. Hunter, Hickman, Rashir all did good work on Scarcello. It was a special night for Chet, he probably could have had 25. HIs playmaking and his rebounding are great too. Drew demands so much attention. Julian was just great tonight. Andrew no turnovers and the way he orchestrates our offense. Anton just gives us another lift. He hits all his free throws and rebounds. We know BYU missed Lucas tonight but this was our first true road trip. Our rebounding has had some really good stretches in the last 2 games. We know our schedule is a bit backloaded as we finish up with SMC and USF on the road but we are going home for two now and we have a couple things to cleanup and work on.
Hudson/Morrison again: Chet did all that work in just 28 minutes tonight. What he is able to do defensively, he stays in front of guys and use his length. I wish they would leave him a little longer, just so he could get a 20/20. Morrison said he just does things I've never seen anyone do. Nembhard has now had double figures in the last 6 out of 7 games and now is yet another scoring threat. He doesn't turn the ball over and plays great defense. Zags shoot 52.5% from the floor. George played well tonight but he only got 19 minutes and fouled out. They gave Scarcello a few floaters tonight but they never let him get loose from three. Knight got most of his points from the line really, as he was 3-15 from the floor. At one point in the first half GU held BYU to 4-24 from the floor. BYU 6-26 from three @ 23%.
The Bulldogs outrebounded what was a pretty good rebounding team earlier in the season. The Zags talked about boxing out before the game and they did. Zags or course are along in first in the WCC at 8-0. SMC with one loss and GU has yet to face them this year. GU led but as many as 38, which came with 12 minutes left. GU did have 14 TO's but Morrison noted they had BYU on skates they way they were whipping the ball around. When you moving it like that and scoring as the Zags did you can live with 14 TO's. GU led on fastbreak points 21-5. Morrison said the Zags like to come into this building and take BYU out of the game. That's it for tonight.
Added content: From the Spokesman-Review: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...ith-20-point-/
And the Slipper Still Fits: https://www.slipperstillfits.com/gon...outs-byu-90-57
Last edited by Section 116; Today at 10:20 PM.
Reason: S-R Story and SSF
Thanks again for the recap
Thanks 116. Always look forward to your recap
Thanks, as always, Section 116...Great job...
