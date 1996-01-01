Gonzaga vs BYU Post game thoughts and analysis to up 9 I,
Gon,aga 90
BYU 57
I Thougjht the Zagx might have trouble shooting in Provo. Boy was I ever wrong. They scored 50 first half points and 90 for the game. They shot 53% for the game and 38% from behind the 3 point line.
Holmgren led the Zags again with 20 points, 17 boards 6 assists and 6 blocked shots. Strawther followed with 19 and 5. Nembhard had 16 Timme and Bolton each with 13
The Zags defense was very good again as they held BYU to 23 first half points. I was really impressed with the team tonight
