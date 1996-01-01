Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game @ BYU

BZ Bulldog of the Game @ BYU
On a night when five Zags scored in double figures...on a night when Julian Strawther put up 19 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, and blocked 2 shots...on a night when the starting point guard put up 15 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 6 steals, and no turnovers...does anybody even challenge the Unicorn for this one?
The Slim Reaper recorded 20 points, 17 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 blocks. I think they undercounted the blocks total.
Who is tonights BZ Bulldog of the Game?
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId/401371317
Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.