View Poll Results: Just vote for Chet...

Voters
30. You may not vote on this poll

  • Holmgren

    26 86.67%

  • Nembhard

    1 3.33%

  • Timme

    0 0%

  • Strawther

    2 6.67%

  • Bolton

    0 0%

  • Someone else? Who?

    1 3.33%
Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game @ BYU

  1. Today, 09:10 PM #1
    Martin Centre Mad Man's Avatar
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Martin Centre Mad Man is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Apr 2009
    Location
    Moms Basement
    Posts
    8,219

    Default BZ Bulldog of the Game @ BYU

    On a night when five Zags scored in double figures...on a night when Julian Strawther put up 19 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, and blocked 2 shots...on a night when the starting point guard put up 15 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 6 steals, and no turnovers...does anybody even challenge the Unicorn for this one?

    The Slim Reaper recorded 20 points, 17 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 blocks. I think they undercounted the blocks total.

    Who is tonights BZ Bulldog of the Game?



    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId/401371317
    Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:15 PM #2
    MyZags's Avatar
    MyZags
    MyZags is online now Kennel Club
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Posts
    307

    Default

    When the poll is up I’ll vote for Chet. Another highlight reel. Nembhard also had a stellar defensive night with steals. Stawthner was on auto-pilot. Ohhh…nelly February starting nice!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:15 PM #3
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    10,704

    Default

    Chet: 20 points, 17 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 blocks, 1 steal, just 2 TO's.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:19 PM #4
    Birddog
    Birddog is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Oklafriggenhoma
    Posts
    7,719

    Default

    Slim Reaper gets my vote
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 09:21 PM #5
    GUDAD2020
    GUDAD2020 is online now Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    Feb 2021
    Posts
    71

    Default

    Went with Chet. However, the Defense was stellar!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 09:24 PM #6
    10 Piece Bucket's Avatar
    10 Piece Bucket
    10 Piece Bucket is online now Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    Jan 2013
    Location
    Happily, back in the 509
    Posts
    90

    Default

    Slim Reaper! Love that name!!
    Can I vote for him twice????
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 09:33 PM #7
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,811

    Default

    Holmgren tonight, but Strawther was really good tonight.
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules