Thread: Lady Zags vs Lady Cougars

Lady Zags vs Lady Cougars
Biggest game of the conference year (so far) to tip off in a little less than an hour.
With BYUs loss to Portland on Thursday, a Lady Zag victory would put Gonzaga up 2 games and in the driver's seat for the conference championship with a victory over BYU and 2 victories over 2nd place Portland.
With a victory today, the Lady Zags are in control of their own destiny and will have a game in hand against BYU. A loss today and the Lady Zags will have to win in Provo to have a chance to win the conference championship.
Lots on the line today ladies,
Let's declaw the Cougars.
Go Zags,
ZagDad
What in the world? Zags up 35-20 at the half. I think they are still in the locker room. Outscored 19-3 in Q3. Paisley Harding is just about winning the game by herself, I think she has 22, and that's after missing a fair chunk of the first half while she was getting stitches for a cut under her eye.
