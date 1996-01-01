Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Lady Zags vs Lady Cougars

  1. Today, 01:17 PM #1
    ZagDad84
    ZagDad84 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Posts
    5,076

    Default Lady Zags vs Lady Cougars

    Biggest game of the conference year (so far) to tip off in a little less than an hour.

    With BYUs loss to Portland on Thursday, a Lady Zag victory would put Gonzaga up 2 games and in the driver's seat for the conference championship with a victory over BYU and 2 victories over 2nd place Portland.

    With a victory today, the Lady Zags are in control of their own destiny and will have a game in hand against BYU. A loss today and the Lady Zags will have to win in Provo to have a chance to win the conference championship.

    Lots on the line today ladies,

    Let's declaw the Cougars.

    Go Zags,

    ZagDad
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:30 PM #2
    seacatfan
    seacatfan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2014
    Posts
    11,426

    Default

    What in the world? Zags up 35-20 at the half. I think they are still in the locker room. Outscored 19-3 in Q3. Paisley Harding is just about winning the game by herself, I think she has 22, and that's after missing a fair chunk of the first half while she was getting stitches for a cut under her eye.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules