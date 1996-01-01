Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: It's Gameday: Gonzaga vs BYU

    Default It's Gameday: Gonzaga vs BYU

    Good morning Zag fans. It's GameDay. The best day of the week. And today it's BYU. AND it's going to be the best game we've had in awhile. Playing in Provo, Utah is one of the toughest places to play in the country. There will.be 20 ooo crazy fans there doing whatever they can get away with to disrupt the Zagd' focus and concentration. This will be a big test tonight, and honestly one the Zags need right now. So, get your best Zag gear on for this one. And get ready to Rock and Roll.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!!
    Lets go Zags!
    I've actually been to Provo (back in the 90's, took a road trip from AZ). Beautiful city and BYU is actually a very nice campus. That doesn't mitigate my utter disdain for the team though. Thug players following Pope's thug-ball mentality. Won't miss them at all when they leave the WCC.

    As to the game, will be watching and DVR-ing, as I fully plan to be comatose by halftime. 7 pm starts on a Sat work out perfectly for me.

    EDIT: Zags are favored by 13, hope we beat them by at least 25. Let them stew on that all day during church tomorrow.
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, AND WE STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL !
    Let’s go Zags!
    Good to see you post your thoughts. Keep it up.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!!
