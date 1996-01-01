-
Farnham in town helping out CoachesvsCancer --Go get a flatbread at the Davenport
Support a good cause -- go get a "Farnham Flatbread" at the Davenport Friday, Feb 11
Davenport Hotels
@StayDavenport
·
13h
He wasn't kidding, ESPN's
@SeanFarnham
will be serving up 'Farnham Flatbreads' in the Davenport Tower's Safari Room next Fri 2/11 prior to announcing the
@ZagMBB
game on Sat. Enjoy a spicy shrimp flatbread served by Mr. Farnham himself! Proceeds benefit
@CoachesvsCancer
. #GoZags
