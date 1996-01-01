Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Joey Brackets -- Friday, Feb. 4th

  1. Today, 10:10 AM #1
    Kiddwell
    Kiddwell is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Snorkeling the Washougal River
    Posts
    3,028

    Smile Joey Brackets -- Friday, Feb. 4th

    https://www.espn.com/espn/feature/st...ness-men-field
    USF up
    BYU in "danger" territory
    Oregon sneaks in




    :]
    Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:32 AM #2
    zagzilla
    zagzilla is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Seattle
    Posts
    1,884

    Default

    East = Region of death in this version

    Auburn, Bama, Houston, Duke

    I doubt that WCC really gets 4 in. BYU will take 2-3 more losses. USF seems to struggle to finish games and is vulnerable to upset while SMC has moved into the Top 25 NET rankings.

    ZZ
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:08 AM #3
    HenneZag's Avatar
    HenneZag
    HenneZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, WA
    Posts
    1,681

    Default

    The Gaels flying under the radar. I almost forgot about them, just doing what they do. SF is the team that can make the most noise in March outside us. They are built to upset teams and have some great pieces. S16 potential.
    America's Team!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 11:23 AM #4
    scrooner's Avatar
    scrooner
    scrooner is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    2,279

    Default

    Our BYU home game has dropped out of Q1, and our San Francisco home game and Santa Clara road games are just barely out. I'd sure like to see those move up into Q1.

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules