Thread: Joey Brackets -- Friday, Feb. 4th

https://www.espn.com/espn/feature/st...ness-men-field
USF up
BYU in "danger" territory
Oregon sneaks in
:]
Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!
East = Region of death in this version
Auburn, Bama, Houston, Duke
I doubt that WCC really gets 4 in. BYU will take 2-3 more losses. USF seems to struggle to finish games and is vulnerable to upset while SMC has moved into the Top 25 NET rankings.
The Gaels flying under the radar. I almost forgot about them, just doing what they do. SF is the team that can make the most noise in March outside us. They are built to upset teams and have some great pieces. S16 potential.
America's Team!
Our BYU home game has dropped out of Q1, and our San Francisco home game and Santa Clara road games are just barely out. I'd sure like to see those move up into Q1.