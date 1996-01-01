-
WCC Titles
Remember when Gonzaga had their consecutive WCC title run snapped after 11 years? I thought that would not be matched any time soon. BYU coming in? Slight regression? St.Mary’s staying strong?
When Gonzaga wins the WCC regular season title this year, it will be the 10th consecutive title. One away from 22 straight!
Amazing and terrible at 5he same time.
Conference regular season champions
1966, 1967, 1994, 1996, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021
