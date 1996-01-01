Thread: Perhaps my favorite clip  ever

Sure theres no Gus Johnson calling Mos three against Oklahoma State or Caseys tip in V Florida but I REALLY like this one
https://twitter.com/sportscenter/sta...221623298?s=21
My apologies if this is posted elsewhere
To be continued . Fr Tony Lehman, SJ
Some cherry picked stats
Most NCAA TOURNAMENT wins since 2015
Gonzaga 20, Nova 17, UNC 16, Duke 15, Kentucky 13, Michigan 13, Virginia 11, Baylor 9
Most FINAL FOUR wins since 2017
UNC 2, Nova 2, Virginia 2, Baylor 2, Gonzaga 2, Michigan 1, TexasTech 1, Kentucky 0, Duke 0, Kansas 0
Let's see. If he averaged that every 100 seconds, that would be 264 points a game.
Incredible sequence, especially when you throw in a block in there as well.
he needs to get rid of that wrapping his arm around the opposing post player move on defense...i wonder if because he is so skinny it is the only way he can keep from getting knocked backwards
This clip is getting a ton of play out there on the internets...you love to see it
Your children have been placed in the custody of...Carl's Jr.