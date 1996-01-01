Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Perhaps my favorite clip  ever

  1. Today, 09:11 AM #1
    GoZags's Avatar
    GoZags
    GoZags is online now Super Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    University Place, WA (aka Chambers Bay)
    Posts
    5,478

    Default Perhaps my favorite clip  ever

    Sure  theres no Gus Johnson calling Mos three against Oklahoma State or Caseys tip in V Florida but I REALLY like this one 

    https://twitter.com/sportscenter/sta...221623298?s=21

    My apologies if this is posted elsewhere

    To be continued . Fr Tony Lehman, SJ
    -
    Some cherry picked stats

    Most NCAA TOURNAMENT wins since 2015
    Gonzaga 20, Nova 17, UNC 16, Duke 15, Kentucky 13, Michigan 13, Virginia 11, Baylor 9
    -----
    Most FINAL FOUR wins since 2017
    UNC 2, Nova 2, Virginia 2, Baylor 2, Gonzaga 2, Michigan 1, TexasTech 1, Kentucky 0, Duke 0, Kansas 0
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:17 AM #2
    daskim
    daskim is online now Kennel Club
    Join Date
    Feb 2020
    Posts
    318

    Default

    Let's see. If he averaged that every 100 seconds, that would be 264 points a game.

    Incredible sequence, especially when you throw in a block in there as well.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:39 AM #3
    WallaWallaZag
    WallaWallaZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    2,759

    Default

    he needs to get rid of that wrapping his arm around the opposing post player move on defense...i wonder if because he is so skinny it is the only way he can keep from getting knocked backwards
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:14 AM #4
    gueastcoast's Avatar
    gueastcoast
    gueastcoast is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    New York City
    Posts
    1,845

    Default

    This clip is getting a ton of play out there on the internets...you love to see it
    Your children have been placed in the custody of...Carl's Jr.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules