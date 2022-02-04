-
Other Games: FRI - 02. 04. 22
Whole bunch of yawn on today's line-up: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...20204/group/50
Creighton @ Seton Hall - 4:00 - FS1
Quinnipiac @ Saint Peter's - 4:00 - ESPNU
Iona @ Canisius - 4:00 - ESPN3
Toledo @ Ball State - 6:00 - ESPNU
San Diego State @ Colorado State - 6:00 - FS1
UNR @ Fresno State - 8:00 - FS1
ASU will be looking for a new coach. Maybe they can hire Todd Golden. . .
Be careful out there.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules