Lady Zags tame the Pacific Tigers
Lady Zags prevail tonight 79 - 38 over the Pacific Tigers.
Some good, some bad and lots of players got some playing time.
Most interesting stat, Gonzaga beat Pacific by the exact same margin in both games; 79 - 38 (41 points) in Spokane and 92 - 51 (41 points) on January 13, 2022 down in Stockton.
Maybe tonight's 21 freak'in turnovers had something to do with only scoring 79 points.
Better clean it up for Saturday, ladies.
ZagDad
