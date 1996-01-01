Thread: Holmgren and Watson Development Influences

For your consideration: In addition to Holmgren's many athletic talents, and Coach Few's mentoring, I'd like to offer that an important factor in Holmgren's continuing development must be credited to playing against Timme during training sessions. Watching closely, it seems to me that some of Timme's amazing and impactful footwork has found its way into Holmgren's tool-bag. Actually, both he and Watson seem to have learned from watching, and playing against Timme. As the season has progressed, so to has their footwork; confident moves with minimal to no walking violations is the result. Props to Timme for his positive impact on his fellow teammates by his selfless example! Thoughts?