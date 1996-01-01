Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Holmgren and Watson Development Influences

  Today, 08:33 PM #1
    10 Piece Bucket's Avatar
    10 Piece Bucket
    Default Holmgren and Watson Development Influences

    For your consideration: In addition to Holmgren's many athletic talents, and Coach Few's mentoring, I'd like to offer that an important factor in Holmgren's continuing development must be credited to playing against Timme during training sessions. Watching closely, it seems to me that some of Timme's amazing and impactful footwork has found its way into Holmgren's tool-bag. Actually, both he and Watson seem to have learned from watching, and playing against Timme. As the season has progressed, so to has their footwork; confident moves with minimal to no walking violations is the result. Props to Timme for his positive impact on his fellow teammates by his selfless example! Thoughts?
  Today, 08:45 PM #2
    WallaWallaZag
    Default

    watty worked out all summer with timme...he's just starting to put it together now, as is holmgren the past couple weeks.

    would it be heresy to suggest that zags are better with a watson/holmgren frontcourt?
  Today, 08:51 PM #3
    ZagsObserver
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by WallaWallaZag View Post
    watty worked out all summer with timme...he's just starting to put it together now, as is holmgren the past couple weeks.

    would it be heresy to suggest that zags are better with a watson/holmgren frontcourt?
    It would be. The backup qb is often times the most loved player on the team.
  Today, 10:02 PM #4
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    Default

    Along the lines of development: In an interview for The Mark Few Show, Hickman gives big props to Nembhard for showing him the ropes.
