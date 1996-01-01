Thread: Post game radio GU-USD

-
Post game radio GU-USD
Hudson/Morrison: Zags by 30, 92-62 at San Diego tonight. GU had an early 12-5 lead, USD run 7, 12 up. GU runs 9, 38-24 at the half. USD had a couple opportunities where they were close but GU shot 64% in the second half to run away with it. Zags shoot 56.7% for the game-USD held to 35.5%.Zags 45-32 rebounds. Another balanced offensive performance with 6 in double figures. Chet 23, Nembhard 14, Timme 13, Strawther and Watson 11, Bolton 10. Another game where GU shuts down the opposition leading scorer holding to 12, a bit under his average but he was 4-11 shooting. Chets line 23, 12 and 4 blocks. Early in the game you didn't think Chet was going to have the kind of game he had. Morrison said those two lobs really got Chet going. IN the first 7:58 of the game Chet was scoreless and had no three till Chet knocked down the first three. GU ended up shooting 5-12 from three for 41%. Timme had a tough night shooting but finished 5-11 for 13 and 8 rebounds. Whenever USD got into a 10-12 point range GU goes on another big run, and that really takes the air out of the opponent. Morrison noted when Chet had that 1:40 second or so individual run, that's what the NBA scouts see. There just aren't a lot of guys who can do that. 3 pointers, block, run the court for a layin, that's what makes Chet so special.
Michaelson: We got challenged a little bit here tonight. But our guys kept coming in waves. The shots started to go, we got some rebounds. USD is a good team, McKinney the first time playing against us, he had a nice game. I see why they have moved up i the analytics. Across the board we did a good job of stemming the tide. Andrew runs the show for us. There was a point where you could sense the crowd was wating to got into it but every time we shut it down. That was a heckuva individual run Chet went on there. I don't where you go for Chet. He's over 40% from three for the season. He has the second best rebounding rate for us behind only Domas. What he does at a high level is just so extreme. For a 7'1" guy to run the floor pull up and hit a three, or he can dribble around you. What he did in that short stretch is a good night for almost anybody. Portland tried the don't guard us plan, so tonight we went into the paint. And we've done a nice job all season scoring in the paint. USD hangs their hat on don't give up the three. I think they are second in the country in not giving up the three and 5-12 is good against them. BYU is enough on the floor but that building on a Saturday night is just crazy. We've played almost everywhere and that place is in the top 2 or three in the country.
Hudson: You knew they were going to try to take the three away so GU goes 33-55 from two. I know this gets said over and over but you have to try and pick your poison. That's it until Provo on Saturday night.
