Thread: Post game radio GU-USD

    Default Post game radio GU-USD

    Hudson/Morrison: Zags by 30, 92-62 at San Diego tonight. GU had an early 12-5 lead, USD run 7, 12 up. GU runs 9, 38-24 at the half. USD had a couple opportunities where they were close but GU shot 64% in the second half to run away with it. Zags shoot 56.7% for the game-USD held to 35.5%.Zags 45-32 rebounds. Another balanced offensive performance with 6 in double figures. Chet 23, Nembhard 14, Timme 13, Strawther and Watson 11, Bolton 10. Another game where GU shuts down the opposition leading scorer holding to 12, a bit under his average but he was 4-11 shooting. Chets line 23, 12 and 4 blocks. Early in the game you didn't think Chet was going to have the kind of game he had. Morrison said those two lobs really got Chet going. IN the first 7:58 of the game Chet was scoreless and had no three till Chet knocked down the first three. GU ended up shooting 5-12 from three for 41%. Timme had a tough night shooting but finished 5-11 for 13 and 8 rebounds. Whenever USD got into a 10-12 point range GU goes on another big run, and that really takes the air out of the opponent. Morrison noted when Chet had that 1:40 second or so individual run, that's what the NBA scouts see. There just aren't a lot of guys who can do that. 3 pointers, block, run the court for a layin, that's what makes Chet so special.

    Michaelson: We got challenged a little bit here tonight. But our guys kept coming in waves. The shots started to go, we got some rebounds. USD is a good team, McKinney the first time playing against us, he had a nice game. I see why they have moved up i the analytics. Across the board we did a good job of stemming the tide. Andrew runs the show for us. There was a point where you could sense the crowd was wating to got into it but every time we shut it down. That was a heckuva individual run Chet went on there. I don't where you go for Chet. He's over 40% from three for the season. He has the second best rebounding rate for us behind only Domas. What he does at a high level is just so extreme. For a 7'1" guy to run the floor pull up and hit a three, or he can dribble around you. What he did in that short stretch is a good night for almost anybody. Portland tried the don't guard us plan, so tonight we went into the paint. And we've done a nice job all season scoring in the paint. USD hangs their hat on don't give up the three. I think they are second in the country in not giving up the three and 5-12 is good against them. BYU is enough on the floor but that building on a Saturday night is just crazy. We've played almost everywhere and that place is in the top 2 or three in the country.

    Hudson: You knew they were going to try to take the three away so GU goes 33-55 from two. I know this gets said over and over but you have to try and pick your poison. That's it until Provo on Saturday night.
    Thank you (as always) for the recap, sir.
