Gonzaga vs San Diego Post-game thoughts and analysis I
Gonzaga 92
San Diego 62
Gonzaga scores 55 second half points to run away from San Diego and win by 30 points
San Diego only trailed by 17 with 8 minutes left and Holmgrem scored 11 straigit points, 3 of his baskets were from behind the 3 point line.
Holmgren led the Zags with 23 and 13 rebounds. He had 3 blocks. Nembhard followed with 14 pts and 7 assists. Time had 13 and 8 boards and Strawther canned 10 points and 8 boards also. Watson scored 11 off the bench and Hickman 6.
The Zags shot 55% for the game and 39 % from behind the 3 point line.
I believed the Zags would struggle shooting the ball on the Road, but they showed how Good they are in the second half just in case there are still doubters. Holmgren certainly showed he was in the 2nd half.
Go Zags!!@
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!