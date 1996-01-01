Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game @ San Diego

BZ Bulldog of the Game @ San Diego
On a night when six players scored in double figures, this feels like a one man race. Does anybody top the impact of 23 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 blocks?
Who is tonights BZ Bulldog of the Game?
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId/401408370
Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.