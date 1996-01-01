View Poll Results: BZ Bulldog of the Game

  • Nembhard

    2 6.06%

  • Bolton

    0 0%

  • Strawther

    0 0%

  • Holmgren

    31 93.94%

  • Timme

    0 0%

  • Watson

    0 0%

  • Someone else? Who?

    0 0%
Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game @ San Diego

  Today, 08:08 PM #1
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    BZ Bulldog of the Game @ San Diego

    On a night when six players scored in double figures, this feels like a one man race. Does anybody top the impact of 23 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 blocks?

    Who is tonights BZ Bulldog of the Game?


    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId/401408370
    Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
  Today, 08:12 PM #2
    GonzagasaurusFlex
    GonzagasaurusFlex
    Default

    Holmgren is blowing up
    Even though I care a lot about my basketball opinions, they are like comparing a bicycle to a championship motorcycle who is our coach. . ZagsGoZags
  Today, 08:15 PM #3
    RenoZag
    RenoZag
    Default

    I'm voting for The Slim Reaper but Nembhard is the straw that stirs the drink.

    Honorable Mention to Strawther: 11 points, 8 boards, 2 Assists, 2 Blocks, 1 TO. I hope we see him in a Zags uniform next year.
  Today, 08:17 PM #4
    Birddog
    Default

    Right on Reno, Reaper for the win!!
  Today, 08:20 PM #5
    MyZags
    MyZags
    Default

    Delight to watch Chet: Sweet 3 ball shooter, circus dunks, the swats. Hope this serves as a warm up game to BYU!
  Today, 08:31 PM #6
    23dpg
    23dpg
    Default

    3 stars. Chet
    2 stars. Nemby
    1 star. Watson. (When was the last time he didn’t play well?)
  Today, 08:33 PM #7
    TacomaZAG
    Default

    Chet for sure tonight, but Nemby has the keys to the car, and it's a Formula 1 racer right now.

    Sloppy first half for the guys, beautiful BBall in the final 20 minutes.

    Go ZAGS
