Thread: Game Thread: @ San Diego 02.03.2022

  Today, 06:36 PM #26
    bballbeachbum's Avatar
    bballbeachbum
    bballbeachbum is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2008
    Location
    sierra foothills
    Posts
    14,455

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    We would be in trouble if we were playing a good team
    When Drew cannot beat the 1v1 with his bag of tricks like tonight it certainly makes it more difficult for the Zags. I can imagine other matchups like this for him
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 06:36 PM #27
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Location
    not in Spokane
    Posts
    1,451

    Default

    Chet is channeling his inner Kareem.
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, AND WE STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL !
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 06:38 PM #28
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    10,670

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by SorenTodd45 View Post
    Chet is channeling his inner Kareem.
    We are so blessed to have Chet playing for us.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 06:39 PM #29
    gueastcoast's Avatar
    gueastcoast
    gueastcoast is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    New York City
    Posts
    1,838

    Default

    Looking better last few minutes, calming down.

    Man I will miss Chet when he's gone. Such an impact on both ends of the court. Enjoying it while it lasts.
    Your children have been placed in the custody of...Carl's Jr.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 06:39 PM #30
    spike_jr
    spike_jr is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Posts
    1,565

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    We would be in trouble if we were playing a good team
    offense and defense both appear a little lackadaisical
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 06:39 PM #31
    bballbeachbum's Avatar
    bballbeachbum
    bballbeachbum is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2008
    Location
    sierra foothills
    Posts
    14,455

    Default

    Without Brown USD can't matchup inside and Zags go off inside layup after dunk after layup etc.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 06:43 PM #32
    kitzbuel's Avatar
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Northern Virginia
    Posts
    17,111

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by spike_jr View Post
    offense and defense both appear a little lackadaisical
    Holmgren is trying to change that
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
    - Gandalf the Grey
    ________________________________



    Foo Time
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 06:46 PM #33
    gueastcoast's Avatar
    gueastcoast
    gueastcoast is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    New York City
    Posts
    1,838

    Default

    Jazz must be at the game, I was looking for his end of half comment lol

And he wouldn't be wrong!

    And he wouldn't be wrong!
    Your children have been placed in the custody of...Carl's Jr.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 06:47 PM #34
    Sarenyon's Avatar
    Sarenyon
    Sarenyon is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Fort Bragg, NC
    Posts
    1,831

    Default

    Don't think we make 90 tonight. Not making a lot of shots.
    GO ZAGS!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 06:47 PM #35
    bballbeachbum's Avatar
    bballbeachbum
    bballbeachbum is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2008
    Location
    sierra foothills
    Posts
    14,455

    Default

    Chet one feisty a s s competitor. Looks like there's a lot of talking going on out there
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 06:49 PM #36
    bballbeachbum's Avatar
    bballbeachbum
    bballbeachbum is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2008
    Location
    sierra foothills
    Posts
    14,455

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by gueastcoast View Post
    Jazz must be at the game, I was looking for his end of half comment lol

And he wouldn't be wrong!

    And he wouldn't be wrong!
    Lol
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 06:55 PM #37
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    20,324

    Default

    Naaa, watching some paint dry.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 06:56 PM #38
    gueastcoast's Avatar
    gueastcoast
    gueastcoast is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    New York City
    Posts
    1,838

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Naaa, watching some paint dry.
    Definitely not a barn burner
    Your children have been placed in the custody of...Carl's Jr.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
