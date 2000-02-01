SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren was named one of the 10 candidates for the 2022 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Thursday.Named after Class of 2010 Hall of Famer and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Karl Malone, the annual honor in its eighth year recognizes the top power forwards in Division I men's college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates in November, which has now been narrowed to 10.Holmgren is fifth in the nation shooting 63.3 percent from the field. Holmgren is seventh in the country averaging 3.37 blocks per game and seventh with 64 blocks. Holmgren is also eighth in the nation shooting 74.2 percent inside-the-arc. He tops the West Coast Conference in blocks per game, field goal percentage and defensive rebounds per game (6.9). The freshman is second in the league in rebounds per game (8.7) and fourth in three-point field goal percentage (45.6).Karl Malone attended Louisiana Tech University due to its close proximity to his hometown of Summerfield, Louisiana. He led the Bulldogs to a Sweet 16 appearance and earned All-Southland honors in his three seasons while averaging 18.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. Malone achieved great success during his 19 seasons in the NBA as a 14-time NBA All-Star (1988-98, 2000-02), 11-time All-NBA First Team player (1989-99) and a member of the NBA's 50th Anniversary All-Time Team. He also won two Olympic gold medals (1992, 1996).College basketball fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. In late February, the watch list of 10 players for the 2022 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award will be narrowed to five. In March those finalists will be presented to Mr. Malone and the Hall of Fame's selection committee where a winner will be selected.The winner of the 2022 Karl Malone Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Men's Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy Point Guard Award, Jerry West Shooting Guard Award, the Julius Erving Small Forward Award and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award, in addition to the Women's Starting Five.Previous winners of the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award include Drew Timme, Gonzaga (2021), Obi Toppin, Dayton (2020), Zion Williamson, Duke (2019), Deandre Ayton, Arizona (2018), Johnathan Motley, Baylor (2017), Georges Niang, Iowa State (2016) and Montrezl Harrell, Louisville (2015).