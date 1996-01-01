Thread: It's Gameday: Gonzaga vs San Diego

I was also thinking of attending, but the logistics didn't work out. The money I saved on a ticket will more than fund my Super Bowl party though.
There is a game (on ESPN2) before ours, and I can't for the life of me find out who it is. Matt's site doesn't list it, but Zap2it does show a game. As always, E-NEWS is on the ready for any overrun. We are favored by 20, so don't really think SD is as good as people think.
EDIT: the 4 pm game is Memphis vs Cincy, but not sure if there is a weather postponement.
WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, AND WE STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL !