Thread: It's Gameday: Gonzaga vs San Diego

  Today, 09:19 AM
    Reborn
    Reborn
    Reborn
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,801

    Default It's Gameday: Gonzaga vs San Diego

    Good morning Zagnation
    It's GameDay. The best day of the week
    So get your best Zag gear on and get ready to rock and roll. San Diego has a pretty good team this year. Better than they've had in some years now. So I'm excited to see this one

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:26 AM
    buenaparkzag
    buenaparkzag
    buenaparkzag
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Posts
    159

    Default

    Going to go to see the game today. I have my usual gears on including a pair of shoes with Gonzaga mascot logo imprinted.
    Hope traffic won't be bad this afternoon from Los Angeles to San Diego.
    Go Zags!
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:26 AM
    gonstu
    gonstu
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    San Diego
    Posts
    1,967

    Default

    I'll be there in person. Go Zags!
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:45 AM
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Location
    not in Spokane
    Posts
    1,446

    Default

    I was also thinking of attending, but the logistics didn't work out. The money I saved on a ticket will more than fund my Super Bowl party though.

    There is a game (on ESPN2) before ours, and I can't for the life of me find out who it is. Matt's site doesn't list it, but Zap2it does show a game. As always, E-NEWS is on the ready for any overrun. We are favored by 20, so don't really think SD is as good as people think.

    EDIT: the 4 pm game is Memphis vs Cincy, but not sure if there is a weather postponement.
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, AND WE STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL !
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 10:22 AM
    GonzagasaurusFlex
    GonzagasaurusFlex
    GonzagasaurusFlex
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Savannah, GA
    Posts
    3,857

    Default

    Excited to watch Zags play in just their 2nd road game of the year, and really excited that I can watch it on TV (ESPN2) at 9:00PM EST.
    Even though I care a lot about my basketball opinions, they are like comparing a bicycle to a championship motorcycle who is our coach. . ZagsGoZags
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 10:28 AM
    Reborn
    Reborn
    Reborn
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,801

    Default

    Nice to see you guys will be attending the game..Should be a good game and the boys will appreciate every Zag fan.
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote
