Gonzaga Athletics Celebrates National Girls and Women in Sports Day

Feb. 2 marks the 35th National Girls and Women in Sports Day since its inception in 1987, but at Gonzaga University, the history of women in sporting spaces goes back further even than the implementation of Title IX in 1972.At GU, the presence of women in sports represent historical steps towards equality as well as a burgeoning tradition of female leadership that has become instrumental to the Athletic Departments future.To look at history to recognize what we've accomplished is an important part of what this day is about, because it also shows us where we're going, said GU Athletic Director Chris Standiford. It's hard to know where you're going without knowing where you've come from. So I think it's a day to celebrate what we've accomplished, but also a day to be empowered and excited about where we're going....