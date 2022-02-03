-
Other Games: THUR - 02. 03. 22
Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...20203/group/50
WCC
GU @ USD - 6:00 - ESPN2
LMU @ SCU - 6:00 - STADIUM
PEP @ UOP - 7:00 - WCCN
USF @ BYU - 7:00 - CBSSN
SMC @ POR - 8:00 - ROOT / WCCN
Top 25 / Others
SJU @ GTOWN - 3:00 - FS1
#3 UCLA @ #7 ARIZ - 5:00 - ESPN
Iowa @ #16 Ohio State - 5:00 - FS1
Boise St @ Wyoming - 6:00 - MWN
WSU @ Stanford - 6:00 - PAC12
Oregon @ Colorado - 7:00 - FS1
#19 USC @ ASU - 8:00 - ESPN2
UW @ Cal - 8:00 - PAC12
Be careful out there.
