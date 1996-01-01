Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Courtney Vandersloot Update

    ZagDad84
    For those Sloot fans in Zagsville, Sloot (as well as her wife Allie Quigley) are unrestricted free agents after winning the WNBA title in Chicago this year. Free agents have begun to sign with WNBA teams for next year, but no information on Sloot or Allie. Here is some info that I came across:

    The problem is that the Sky are still yet to come to terms with the VanderQuigs, and Holly Rowe reported on the ESPN free agency special that Vandersloot got a “wildly disrespectful” offer from Chicago. On top of that, Sloot’s European team UMMC Ekaterinberg is trying to pay her to sit out the 2022 season — and if that sounds familiar, it’s because they did the same thing with Diana Taurasi in 2015, when she was the same age Sloot is now.

    Presumably, re-signing Sloot is a precondition to re-signing Allie Quigley, so this is an important pivot point in Chicago’s offseason. The Sky cannot afford to lose both of them if they want to contend for another title.
    Taurasi supposedly was paid a million dollars to sit in 2015 and the maximum salary in the WNBA for 2022 is 248K.

    Hmmmmmmm.

    RenoZag
    At the end of the day, isn't it all about the Benjamins ??

    Thanks for the update, ZD84.
