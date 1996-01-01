-
Lady Zags Overseas
Many thanks to The Slipper Still Fits for providing this information on some of our former Lady Zags.
Courtney Vandersloot: Vandersloot, fresh off her WNBA championship, is playing offseason ball for Russian team UMMC. She has played in two games so far in the womens EuroLeague, totaling 24 points, nine rebounds, and 12 assists.
Jessie Loera: Loera is playing in Switzerland for first place squad Lyon. She is third in their league in scoring at 19.6 points per game and has added 6.2 rpg and 4.4 apg.
Zykera Rice: Rice is the fifth leading scorer in the Finnish womens league at 21.5 points per game. She is also averaging 9.5 rebounds for Kotka.
Jill Townsend: Townsend recently made her pro debut for German squad Osnabrueck. She is averaging 15.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in her first two games.
Shelby Cheslek: Cheslek is playing for Fenerbahce in Turkey, averaging a double-double at 10.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. She is also second in the Turkish league with 1.8 blocks per game.
Link: https://www.slipperstillfits.com/202...ros-update-2-1
ZagDad
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules